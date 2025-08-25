'When you've lost so many times a three-shot lead doesn't feel like that many'

TOMMY FLEETWOOD EXPRESSED his relief after ending a long wait for a first PGA Tour title on Sunday, admitting that he still felt unsure despite holding a three-shot lead down the stretch at the Tour Championship.

Fleetwood held off Patrick Cantlay to pocket the $10 million top prize and FedEx Cup playoffs crown. A seven-time DP World Tour winner, Fleetwood’s 30 prior top-fives on the US circuit included six runner-up finishes.

He fired a two-under-par 68 for an 18-under-par total of 262 and a three-shot triumph at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia two weeks after he let a late Sunday lead get away in the St. Jude Championship

“I’m just so happy that I got it done and happy with my work ethic,” Fleetwood said after his three-stroke victory. “And I’ll continue to try and get better and try and be the best that I can be.”

“I was a bit erratic today at times and I was really proud of how I found my swing again on the, like 11th or 12th hole.

“I don’t know, when you’ve lost it so many times a three-shot lead coming down the last doesn’t feel like that many,” admitted Fleetwood, who said he finally felt safe when he chipped to about eight feet at the par-five finishing hole.

“You just keep learning, don’t you,” Fleetwood added. “This is just hopefully one win, the first of many to come. You can’t win plenty if you don’t win the first one.”

– © AFP 2025