Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
'It's like being in Disney World for the last three months' - another All-Ireland win for Tommy Walsh

The Kilkenny great triumphed with his club Tullaroan last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 9:52 AM
20 minutes ago 660 Views No Comments
IT’S OVER FIVE years since he brought the curtain down on his stellar Kilkenny hurling career but Tommy Walsh got to embrace an All-Ireland winning feeling again in Croke Park last night.

The multiple Liam MacCarthy Cup winner tasted success with his club Tullaroan after they won an epic intermediate final against Cork side Fr O’Neill’s.

Walsh chipped in with a brace of points to help Tullaroan win 3-19 to 5-12 in a stunning, high-scoring encounter.

Afterwards he savoured the victory, speaking about the personal significance and impact on his community of Tullaroan’s march to county, provincial and now national honours.

Walsh was joined in the starting side by his brothers Padraig and Martin, who both played in defence, and attacker Shane, the captain of the team who scored 0-10 including the crucial late score that got Tullaroan over the line.

The match-winner spoke to Our Game after the thrilling conclusion.

Impressive debutant Garry Doyle joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to sift through Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad selection, talk Ireland captaincy, and much more. 


