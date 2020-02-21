Toner to start against England with Henderson ruled out due to family reasons

Devin Toner will start at Twickenham on Sunday.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been forced to make a change to the team he named earlier this week for this weekend’s game against England.

Iain Henderson has had to withdraw due to family reasons, so Devin Toner has been promoted to the second row having initially been selected as a replacement.

Toner, who came off the bench in the wins over Scotland and Wales, will win his 70th Ireland cap.

His place on the bench will be filled by Ultan Dillane.

Twickenham will play host to Sunday’s Six Nations encounter [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One].

Ireland (v England):

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Caelan Doris

21. John Cooney

22. Ross Byrne

23. Keith Earls

