Friday 21 February, 2020
Toner to start against England with Henderson ruled out due to family reasons

Ultan Dillane has been added to the Ireland bench for Sunday afternoon’s game at Twickenham.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 Feb 2020, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 11,276 Views 28 Comments
https://the42.ie/5016573
Devin Toner will start at Twickenham on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Devin Toner will start at Twickenham on Sunday.
Devin Toner will start at Twickenham on Sunday.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been forced to make a change to the team he named earlier this week for this weekend’s game against England.

Iain Henderson has had to withdraw due to family reasons, so Devin Toner has been promoted to the second row having initially been selected as a replacement.

Toner, who came off the bench in the wins over Scotland and Wales, will win his 70th Ireland cap.

His place on the bench will be filled by Ultan Dillane.

Twickenham will play host to Sunday’s Six Nations encounter [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One]. 

Ireland (v England):

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Caelan Doris
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Keith Earls

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (28)

