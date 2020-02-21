Toner to start against England with Henderson ruled out due to family reasons

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been forced to make a change to the team he named earlier this week for this weekend’s game against England.
Iain Henderson has had to withdraw due to family reasons, so Devin Toner has been promoted to the second row having initially been selected as a replacement.
Toner, who came off the bench in the wins over Scotland and Wales, will win his 70th Ireland cap.
His place on the bench will be filled by Ultan Dillane.
Twickenham will play host to Sunday’s Six Nations encounter [KO 3pm, Virgin Media One].
Ireland (v England):
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Caelan Doris
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Keith Earls
