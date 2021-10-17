Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Tony Kelly could miss Clare's 2022 league following ankle surgery

The former Hurler of the Year appeared off the bench as Ballyea progressed to the Clare SHC semi-finals.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 7:51 PM
38 minutes ago 1,666 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5577235
Tony Kelly following Clare's All-Ireland SHC qualifier exit to Cork in the summer.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Tony Kelly following Clare's All-Ireland SHC qualifier exit to Cork in the summer.
Tony Kelly following Clare's All-Ireland SHC qualifier exit to Cork in the summer.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BALYEA MANAGER ROBBIE Hogan said Tony Kelly is undergoing surgery on an ankle injury tomorrow which will keep him sidelined for a lengthy period. 

The two-time All-Star, who may add a third next month, arrived off the bench to have a decisive impact in Ballyea’s dramatic one-point win over Kilmaley in today’s quarter-final. 

Struggling with injury, Kelly wasn’t fit enough to start yet he helped swing the game in Ballyea’s favour. He’ll now miss the remainder of the year following tomorrow’s surgery.

Clare FM’s Derrick Lynch reported that Kelly is also likely to miss next year’s Allianz Hurling League campaign with Clare.

Level ten times over the hour, the sides were level 0-7 apiece at the break. Ballyea took a three point lead at the beginning of the final quarter. Kilmaley fought to the very end, but two scores from Kelly helped his team over the line.  

The 2018 champions joined Éire Óg, Inagh-Kilnamona and Newmarket in the semi-finals. The draw will be made tomorrow night. 

Back-to-back champions Sixmilebridge were dethroned by Shane O’Donnell’s late goal for Éire Óg last night.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie