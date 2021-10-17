Tony Kelly could miss Clare's 2022 league following ankle surgery

Tony Kelly following Clare's All-Ireland SHC qualifier exit to Cork in the summer.

BALYEA MANAGER ROBBIE Hogan said Tony Kelly is undergoing surgery on an ankle injury tomorrow which will keep him sidelined for a lengthy period.

The two-time All-Star, who may add a third next month, arrived off the bench to have a decisive impact in Ballyea’s dramatic one-point win over Kilmaley in today’s quarter-final.

Struggling with injury, Kelly wasn’t fit enough to start yet he helped swing the game in Ballyea’s favour. He’ll now miss the remainder of the year following tomorrow’s surgery.

Clare FM’s Derrick Lynch reported that Kelly is also likely to miss next year’s Allianz Hurling League campaign with Clare.

Ballyea manager Robbie Hogan confirmed after the game that Tony Kelly is set to undergo surgery on an ankle issue tomorrow. It is expected it will rule him out for the rest of 2021 and most likely, the 2022 National Hurling league for Clare #GAA — Derrick Lynch (@DLynchSport) October 17, 2021

Level ten times over the hour, the sides were level 0-7 apiece at the break. Ballyea took a three point lead at the beginning of the final quarter. Kilmaley fought to the very end, but two scores from Kelly helped his team over the line.

The 2018 champions joined Éire Óg, Inagh-Kilnamona and Newmarket in the semi-finals. The draw will be made tomorrow night.

Back-to-back champions Sixmilebridge were dethroned by Shane O’Donnell’s late goal for Éire Óg last night.

