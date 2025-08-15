Top 5? Worst signing? The42's 2025-26 Premier League predictions

Gavin Cooney

Who will be in the top 5 come the end of the season?

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and let’s say that Newcastle will pip Spurs to fifth place. Though I am not at all confident of the order of the top four.

Who will get relegated?

Burnley are doomed already, and I think Sunderland will put up a valiant fight before slipping away. I think Leeds will buck the trend of promoted clubs slipping straight back down, at Wolves’ expense. Though things might be very nervy for West Ham and Keith Andrews’ Brentford, as they are now officially titled.

Best and worst signing of the summer?

Florian Wirtz will be the best signing of the season, though that’s hardly a bold call. Rayan Cherki will occasionally shine as brightly for City, I think, but less consistently than Wirtz.

It’s too harsh to call him a bad signing, but Noni Madueke to Arsenal is. . . a grand signing. But almost £50 million is a lot for a merely grand signing, and he’s of an ilk of signing that Mikel Arteta has made too often: a guy who raises their floor rather than their ceiling. They’d have been better off using that cash to help fund a game-changer like Rafael Leao to play off the left.

For the worst, I’ll say Kyle Walker to Burnley: he’s past it.

Who will be this season’s surprise package?

I think Manchester United will be a fairly chaotic entity capable of winning and losing against anyone on any given day. Which will be a vast improvement on the grey shambles that was last season.

Which Irish player are you most looking forward to watching?

Caoimhín Kelleher: he’s going to be busy. Though I also think Jake O’Brien can take a stride forward again this season.

Which manager will be the first to leave their club?

Graham Potter at West Ham.

What are you most looking forward to this season, and what are you dreading?

I am excited to watch the top teams in action, given that all of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal have made major additions, which should change how they play to some extent: it’s super rare that the best teams would change so much at the same time while retaining the same coach.

I am dreading Peter Drury’s overwrought and scripted yammerings on commentary, which muffle everything otherwise atmospheric and spontaneous around him. And the VAR/PGMOL discourse. Always the VAR/PGMOL discourse.

Ronan Early

Jack Grealish recently made the move from Man City to Everton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Who will be in the top 5 come the end of the season?

Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa

Who will get relegated?

Burnley, Brentford, Wolves

Best and worst signing of the summer?

Grealish to Everton. Hopefully, it frees him from the strict parameters imposed by Pep. He might even learn to loosen up off the pitch, too and enjoy the odd couple of beers during his downtime.

Worst – Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United. Good striker, wrong move. Just can’t see him getting the service to thrive.

Who will be this season’s surprise package?

Think Leeds will stay up, an achievement for a promoted side.

Which Irish player are you most looking forward to watching?

Andrew Moran – technically a Premier League player due to Brighton contracting. The best Republic of Ireland footballer there is today by some distance. Needs to truly believe that and kick on accordingly. Conor Bradley is the best from the island, of course, looking forward to seeing him get an injury-free run, hopefully.

Which manager will be the first to leave their club?

Ruben Amorim. Like Ange at Spurs, it won’t be his fault.

What are you most looking forward to this season, and what are you dreading?

Looking forward to the general madness and melodrama and routine and conversational fodder it brings. Football, for all its corruption and unfairness, is life-affirming and comforting through the dark winter months each year.

Dreading VAR as usual. Elton John was onto something in 2007 when he said we should switch off the internet for five years. We could apply the same to VAR, only extend the five-year period to forever. You’d have to be wary of all this technology by now.

Paul Fennessy

Martin Zubimendi was one of Arsenal's high-profile signings. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Who will be in the top 5 come the end of the season?

1. Liverpool 2. Arsenal 3. Chelsea 4. Man City 5. Man United

After winning the title last year, Liverpool have gone on a €300 million spending spree and appear even stronger than they were, despite losing Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. If they can get the new signings to gel promptly, they have a strong chance of repeating last year’s success.

Arsenal look best equipped to challenge them. It’s conceivable that the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke have an impact and make it a closer title race than the 10-point margin that the Reds won by last year.

I also expect Chelsea and Man City to improve, but not to the extent that they will win the league.

Who will get relegated?

18. Burnley 19. Leeds 20. Sunderland

For the past two consecutive seasons, the three newly promoted teams have gone straight back down, with the gap between the Premier League and the Championship seemingly tougher than ever to bridge.

So it wouldn’t be a major surprise if the same happens again this season. Beyond them, Wolves and Brentford have both lost a couple of key players, so you’d wonder if they can keep producing minor miracles given the financial limitations they are working under.

Best and worst signing of the summer?

Best: Martin Zubimendi. He’s been hugely impressive anytime I’ve seen him play. And having an elite midfielder can be the difference between champions and also-rans — as Man City’s form without Rodri last season illustrated. Zubimendi still has some way to go to be considered at that level, but along with the prolific Viktor Gyokeres, it feels like he could be the kind of game-changing signing to take Arsenal to the next level.

Worst: Kyle Walker has been a great player, but the 35-year-old looked well past his best for Man City last season, so I’m not convinced he’s the right signing to help newly promoted Burnley avoid relegation.

Who will be this season’s surprise package?

Is it fair to say those plucky underdogs by the name of Man United after their dismal 15th-place finish last year?

Their signings look smart — Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have proven Premier League experience, while Benjamin Šeško is almost certainly an upgrade on the strikers from last season and, at 22, is a potential superstar in the making.

I don’t expect them to be top four, but perhaps the best of the second-tier elites in the race for that fifth Champions League spot, with none of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Spurs doing particularly impressive business over the summer, while I don’t expect Nottingham Forest to replicate last season’s remarkable performance.

Which Irish player are you most looking forward to watching?

It’s relatively slim pickings, unfortunately, particularly with so many Irish internationals relegated last year.

But I’ll be fascinated to see how Caoimhín Kelleher gets on, now that he finally has a shot at being the undisputed number one at Brentford.

His teammate Nathan Collins was the obvious Irish standout last season — he was the only outfielder to play every single minute of Premier League action — and if he can maintain that consistency, Brentford may struggle to keep hold of their 24-year-old newly appointed club captain.

Which manager will be the first to leave their club?

The season hasn’t even begun, and Oliver Glasner is already casting doubt over his Crystal Palace future.

The club have made no significant signings and there are doubts over the future of key players like Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

The Austrian’s stock is high after guiding the Eagles to an unlikely FA Cup triumph last season, so it wouldn’t be a shock if he decides to remove himself from what is increasingly looking like a messy situation exacerbated by their European woes.

What are you most looking forward to this season, and what are you dreading?

Most looking forward to: The big games between the best teams. English football’s financial might is so superior to other countries that it is almost a European Super League in its own right already.

Dreading: It connects with the answer above — the greed that hampers the sport as a spectacle, with the rich constantly getting richer and the poor becoming poorer.

While last year was a slight exception in some respects — Liverpool triumphed with a relatively low tally by recent standards (84 points) — football at the elite level is increasingly uncompetitive, with only a handful of teams capable of winning. There have been so many non-contests in recent times.

The three promoted teams racked up a combined total of 59 points last year, which wouldn’t have been enough for a top-eight finish. Southampton won just two out of 38 games and were one point clear of the worst-ever Premier League points tally, accumulated by Derby County in 2008. English football is not yet at the level of the Spanish or French leagues, but it is going that way.

Gareth Lyons

Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Who will be in the top 5 come the end of the season?

Man City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Chelsea

Newcastle

Having failed in their quest to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title, Pep Guardiola will feel his side have something to prove for the first time in a while. Liverpool are rightfully the bookmakers’ favourites, but City will enjoy shaking that tag for once.

Newcastle in fifth is more a result of having no trust in Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, whether they’re coming off a season of being European finalists or not. The Toon could do with convincing some big names to sign before the window closes, however.

Who will get relegated?

Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds all back down, with Leeds the most likely to survive.

Best and worst signing of the summer?

I think everyone is excited to see if Jack Grealish can find his Aston Villa form at Everton. Anthony Elanga could go well with Newcastle.

A worst signing feels harsh before we’ve got underway, but it will be interesting to see if Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko can break Manchester United’s ‘transfer curse’.

Who will be this season’s surprise package?

The hope is definitely that it will be Keith Andrews. What an opportunity, although the bodies out the door at Brentford is a big concern.

Which Irish player are you most looking forward to watching?

Caoimhín Kelleher is the obvious shout. At last, we’ll get to see him play week in week out as a number one and find out just how good he is. Although there’s practically no chance of him losing his national team spot to Gavin Bazunu, given the division gap, it’s great that Bazunu is set to be a regular starter in the Championship this season, to at least put some pressure on Kelleher.

It will also be interesting to see how many minutes 36-year-old Seamus Coleman can pick up in his 17th season at The Toffees, but a first away from Goodison Park.

Which manager will be the first to leave their club?

Scott Parker, only because I have Burnley down to come last.

But with Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea in their opening five games, Ruben Amorim will be feeling the heat if United start slowly.

What are you most looking forward to this season and what are you dreading?

Looking forward to: The first Tyne-Wear derby in the Premier League in almost a decade.

Dreading: Hearing ‘Football is back’ while the League of Ireland is ongoing!

Fintan O’Toole

Irish fans will be keeping a close eye on Caoimhín Kelleher's performances. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Who will be in the top 5 come the end of the season?

1. Liverpool, 2. Arsenal, 3. Man City, 4. Chelsea, 5. Tottenham

Whether Isak signs will be a significant plotline, but regardless, Liverpool’s strengthening can give them an edge over Arsenal, and expect Thomas Frank to improve Tottenham’s fortunes.

Who will get relegated?

Maybe this is a year that newly-promoted sides can survive. Leeds and Sunderland to stay up, leaving Burnley to go down with Wolves and West Ham, the latter two could struggle after the loss of high-profile names this summer.

Best and worst signings of the summer?

Writing this before the potential Merseyside arrival of the boy Grealo, it feels salient to look at Martin Zubimendi and Joao Pedro providing major upgrades in respective areas for Arsenal and Chelsea.

It’s harsh before a ball has been kicked to class anyone as a bad signing. Perhaps more accurate to say Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko share the tag of players under the greatest pressure to deliver.

Who will be this season’s surprise package?

Last season’s 15th-placed team can surely expect a rate of improvement. The Cunha-Sesko-Mbeumo triple act to provide the firepower to boost Man United in Ruben Amorim’s first full campaign.

Which Irish player are you most looking forward to watching?

Caoimhín Kelleher has taken the major step of leaving Liverpool to nail down his status as a number one. How he fares with a Brentford team captained by Nathan Collins and managed by Keith Andrews will be fascinating.

Which manager will be the first to leave their club?

Recent Premier League history for both club and manager points to a huge challenge ahead for Burnley and Scott Parker. They could be first in line to part ways.

What are you most looking forward to this season, and what are you dreading?

Aside from the new football home on the banks of the Mersey, the dazzling array of attacking talents that have made high-priced summer transfer moves — Wirtz, Ekitike, Sesko, Mbeumo, Gyokeres, Cunha, Pedro, Elanga, Kudus — should be great to watch. The problem, as ever, will be VAR and the relentless rows it will spark.

David Sneyd

Who will be in the top 5 come the end of the season?

Manchester City will be the business again under Pep Guardiola and Arsenal will fall short again under Mikel Arteta. Liverpool to come third, Chelsea fourth and let’s just say Aston Villa fifth. All of this said with a purposeful confidence that might make you believe it.

Who will get relegated?

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland – and all three to change manager by Christmas. Again, said with a purposeful confidence that might make you believe it.

Best and worst signing of the summer?

Best: Rayan Aït-Nouri could be a sensation for Manchester City.

Worst: Jack Grealish will be an expensive mistake for Everton.

Who will be this season’s surprise package?

Will it be a surprise if Manchester United are just as bad as last season?

Which Irish player are you most looking forward to watching?

I really, really hope Seamus Coleman can have a good run at it in Everton’s new stadium.

Which manager will be the first to leave their club?

Nuno Espírito Santo. It’s the logical next step in the Nottingham Forest story.

What are you most looking forward to this season and what are you dreading?

Most looking forward to the first row about what brilliant goal is a chip or a lob. Absolutely dreading when Mark Goldbridge pops up on my social media feed.