This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham defender apologies to fans after shock defeat to League Two outfit

Ben Davies admitted they had ‘let the club down’.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 8:20 PM
47 minutes ago 1,236 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4825037
Ben Davies (file pic).
Ben Davies (file pic).
Ben Davies (file pic).

TOTTENHAM LEFT-BACK Ben Davies says that the team has let both manager Mauricio Pochettino and their supporters down with their performance against Colchester United following their “horrible” Carabao Cup third-round defeat.

Spurs, who were beaten finalists in the Champions League last season, crashed out in one of the bigger upsets in recent English knockout football history, against a side ranked three divisions below them.

The Premier League outfit were bested 4-3 on penalties by their League Two hosts following a gruelling 0-0 draw, to leave them without a win in their last three games.

Speaking afterwards, Wales international Davies expressed his bitter disappointment at their exit from the competition, saying that the North London side have to prove their worth and move on from what has been a difficult week on the field.

“It’s horrible,” the defender told the Evening Standard. “It’s a trophy, a good chance to pick something up and we’ve let it slip at the first hurdle.

The manager didn’t need to say anything afterwards. In the dressing room, we were all as disappointed as him. We let him down, we let the club down.

“We weren’t terrible. We just didn’t seem to click, didn’t put anything together. We have to win these games. We have to show we’re a better side than this. It’s a tough feeling right now.

“We just have to apologise to the supporters, too. We let them down. They travel with us everywhere and they’re first-class. We need everyone behind us now to help us push on through this difficult time.”

Asked what it was that went wrong for a side that, even with the absence of several senior players, still included a host of international stars, the 26-year-old added: “It’s difficult to put your finger on at the moment, there’s a lot of emotions flying around.

“It hurts a lot. No disrespect to Colchester, but we should be coming here, showing them we’re the better side and winning. We really need to look at ourselves and go again.

This is a big learning curve for us. It’s one where we really have to take a long hard look at ourselves and make sure these kind of results don’t happen again.”

Defeat at the JobServe Community Stadium marks the third game in as many where Spurs have failed to come away with the desired result, blowing a two-goal lead in their Champions League opener against Olympiacos to draw last week before slipping to defeat against Leicester in the top-flight on Saturday.

Speaking on their next match, against Southampton in the Premier League, Davies stated that Spurs were under no illusions as to the importance of picking up three points.

“It’s a huge game for us,” he added. “We need to start getting that winning feeling back because it seems a long way away after losing games like that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie