Monday 8 July, 2019
Tottenham duo commit future to the club

Spurs have extended the contracts of Harry Winks and Ben Davies.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 8:04 PM
56 minutes ago 3,082 Views 2 Comments
Harry Winks (L) and Ben Davies of Tottenham
TOTTENHAM DUO HARRY Winks and Ben Davies have signed new contracts to keep them at the club until 2024.

Winks has been rewarded for an impressive season in which he made 26 Premier League appearances and cemented his place in the England set-up.

Davies, meanwhile, kept Danny Rose out of the team at left-back for much of 2018-19 and has also agreed to extend his deal.

“I’m obviously delighted to sign here for the next five years,” Davies told Spurs TV.

It’s one that I’ve worked really hard for to put myself in the position to stay at this club for the next few years and I’m delighted to be here.”

“I’ve been at the club since I was five so when I got the opportunity to sign a new contract it was a no-brainer,” said Winks.

“It’s been a difficult season but a great season last year especially so to sign a new contract, I’m delighted. I’m really happy.”

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
