Tottenham midfielder joins Sampdoria on loan and young striker arrives from Sheffield United

TOTTENHAM MIDFIELDER HARRY Winks has joined Serie A side Sampdoria on loan.

Winks is making the move to the Serie A side, who are currently 18th in the table after three games played and are at home to Lazio tonight. A graduate of the Spurs academy system, Winks featured in 30 of the 53 games that the club played last season.

He has made 203 appearances for Tottenham, scoring five goals, with his debut occurring against FK Partizan in the Europa League in November 2014.

Harry Winks has joined Sampdoria on loan for the 2022/23 season.



Wishing you all the best, Harry! 👊 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2022

Separately Tottenham have announced today that young striker Will Lankshear has joined them from Sheffield United. The 17-year-old has agreed a deal that will run until 2025, he will join the club’s academy and makes the move from the Blades, who he joined in January 2021.

🙌 We are delighted to announce the signing of Will Lankshear from Sheffield United.



The 17-year-old forward has agreed a deal that will run until 2025 and will join up with the Club’s Academy. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2022

Spurs yesterday announced that Cristian Romero had agreed a permanent deal with the club and that Sergio Reguilón had made the move to Atletico Madrid on load.

