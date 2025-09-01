Tottenham set to sign PSG forward on loan, Donnarumma closing in on switch to Man City

TOTTENHAM ARE SET to add further firepower to their squad after they reached an agreement with Paris St Germain for the season-long loan of forward Randal Kolo Muani, the PA news agency understands.

Kolo Muani was linked with a move to Spurs in January, but eventually joined Juventus and scored 10 times in 22 appearances for the Serie A club.

Juventus had hoped to bring France international Kolo Muani back to Turin. However, with no agreement reached with PSG, it sparked a deadline-day flurry of interest in the 26-year-old and he is expected to complete a straight loan to Tottenham later on Monday, PA understands.

Versatile forward Kolo Muani will provide excellent cover for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank in wide attacking areas and in his favoured central striker position ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League this month.

Frank had played down the prospect of Spurs signing another forward after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, but the chance to bring in a player of the quality of Kolo Muani was too good to turn down.

Kolo Muani has nine goals in 31 appearances for France and started his career at Nantes before a productive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022-23 campaign.

PSG signed Kolo Muani for a €75m fee after his solitary season in Germany and after time in Italy last season, the forward will now add the Premier League to the list of leagues he has played in.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is poised for a transfer deadline day move to Manchester City with the Premier League club understood to have agreed a fee of around €35m with Paris St Germain.

Gianluigi Donnarumma cheers supporters as Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate his farewell. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 26-year-old has been on the lookout for a move after his omission from PSG’s Super Cup squad to face Tottenham last month indicated he was not viewed as the European champions’ number one.

City sources have maintained that no deal for Donnarumma can go through without regular number one Ederson leaving the club, but the PA news agency understands an agreement is now in place for the Italian to join City.

It was reported on Monday morning that Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson was poised to move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford earlier this summer and he has started each of their three Premier League matches so far.

PA understands City full-back Issa Kabore is also set to complete a deadline-day loan move to Championship side Wrexham.