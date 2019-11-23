This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 23 November, 2019
TRY CONNACHT! Toulouse 0-7 Connacht (Farrell, 11′)

Connacht lead, and it’s definitely against the run of play. Ultan Dillane makes a great break to get them on the front foot, and them Tom Farrell ghosts through on a non-existent defence, with Elstadt drifting outside him rather than biting in to tackle, and loosehead prop Baille not able to get there on the other side.

Fitzgerald converts and Connacht are seven up!

10Mins

Ntamack kicks the ball down the throat of Matt Healy, who is happy to take it and return it with interest… too much interest though as he finds the space in behind the Toulouse defence but it rolls dead.

8Mins

Toulouse come again but this time, Tauzin knocks it on a couple of yards short of the line with the Connacht defence under pressure.

6Mins

Big chance for Toulouse as Guitoune dives over in the corner and touches down, but after the TMO review, his foot is in touch. John Porch with a timely intervention there on the visitors’ behalf.

4Mins

Toulouse win a lineout inside their own half and bring it down, mauling forward. The maul splits and Robin Copeland comes in to make a tackle, but it’s deemed to be the same maul by our referee Karl Dickson. Penalty Toulouse, which they kick into Connacht territory.

2Mins

Disappointing. Connacht take a bit too long to use the ball out of the back of the scrum and while they’re waiting, Faumuina has McCabe under pressure and it goes down on the Connacht man’s side. Penalty Toulouse and they clear their lines.

1Mins

Good kick chase by Connacht and they have Toulouse under immediate pressure, forcing a knock-on and earning a scrum inside the 22.

1Mins

KICK OFF: Conor Fitzgerald gets us underway.

The travelling Connacht fans look like they’re having a bit of craic anyway:

cathal-oconnor-megan-shagnasy-and-andrew-carr Source: James Crombie/INPHO

tara-fagan-and-aidan-ryan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

TEAM NEWS: It’s a much-changed Connacht side from last Sunday’s Sportsground win. A big day in particular for Conor Fitzgerald who, after kicking the winning penalty against Montpellier, starts at 10 with Jack Carty on the bench.

Connacht

15. Matt Healy
14. John Porch
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Kyle Godwin
10. Conor Fitzgerald
9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter McCabe
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Robin Copeland 

TEAM NEWS: First up, the hosts.

Toulouse

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Yoann Huget
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Lucas Tauzin
11. Maxime Médard
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Cyril Baille
2. Peato Mauvaka
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Richie Gray
5. Joe Tekori
6. Alban Placines
7. Rynhardt Elstadt
8. Jerome Kaino (captain)

Good afternoon and welcome to what could be another huge weekend for the Irish provinces in Europe.

Ulster got the ball rolling in impressive fashion last night, and Leinster and Munster will surely be hoping to follow suit later on today.

But first, it’s a chance for Connacht to show that last weekend’s heroic effort against Montpellier was no flash in the pan.

They’ll have their work cut out for them against a Toulouse side that beat Gloucester in Kingsholm last week.

Kick-off is at 1pm.

