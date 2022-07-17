Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 27°C Sunday 17 July 2022
Advertisement

Vingegaard loses key allies as Tour de France hits boiling point

As temperatures hit 40-degrees, Vingegaard overcame a fall to keep hold of his lead.

By AFP Sunday 17 Jul 2022, 5:44 PM
52 minutes ago 1,164 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5819629
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Image: Daniel Cole
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey.
Image: Daniel Cole

JONAS VINGEGAARD KEPT hold of the leader’s yellow jersey at the Tour de France on Sunday but only after surviving a fall and losing two key Jumbo-Visma teammates to injury which weakened his defences in a tense struggle for the 2022 title with defending champion Tadej Pogacar

The stage itself was won by Belgium’s Jasper Philipsen who edged a mass bunch sprint ahead of Wout van Aert and Mads Pederson.

The sprinters caught Frenchman Benjamin Thomas around 250m from the line of the stage from Rodez to the Carcassonne citadel, as the home nation’s run without a win stretches to 35 stages.

In the struggle for supremacy in the general rankings, Vingegaard saw his team reduced to six riders, which leaves him level on teammates with Pogacar with six stages to go, three of them Pyrenean mountain slogs.

Vingegaard, who fell around 55km from the finish, still leads Pogacar by 2min 22sec, with Geraint Thomas third, another 21sec adrift.

“It was so hot, over 40C, I’m so happy about the day off tomorrow,” said Pogacar ahead of Monday’s rest day.

Vingegaard, however, arguably lost his two strongest helpers as three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic was a non-starter.

But when Steven Kruijswijk fell just after environmental campaigners staged a second roadblock protest at this year’s race, Pogacar’s team will have been heartened.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“It’s never nice to see someone fall,” said Pogacar.

“But if I hadn’t lost my two teammates it would be different. Now we go in to the last week an even match.”

In temperatures over 40 degrees the peloton rolled at a slow pace, and many have decided not to train on Monday’s rest day.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie