Track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announces pregnancy

SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, the two-time Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion and the second fastest woman ever in the flat 400m, announced on Thursday that she is expecting a child.

The 26-year-old American broke the news on social media with a series of photos with her husband Andre Levrone and the message: “I made a human with my favourite human.”

Advertisement

The pictures also show the couple admiring scans of the baby.

McLaughlin-Levrone is track and field’s biggest women’s star, having shown at the world championships in Tokyo last year that she can transfer her talents from the hurdles to the 400m flat with stunning success.

In winning the title, she became the first woman since 1985 to break the 48-second barrier and nearly eclipsed a 41-year-old world record set by Marita Koch of the former East Germany.

McLaughlin-Levrone won the Olympic 400m hurdles title at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games.

She will likely miss the biggest event of the 2026 calendar, the new World Athletics Ultimate Championships, being held in Budapest on 11-13 September.

– © AFP 2026