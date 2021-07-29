Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Derek Burnett finishes in 26th place after second day of trap shooting

The Longford shooter concluded the event with a score of 118.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 7:57 AM
58 minutes ago 408 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5508951
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Derek Burnett’s fifth appearance at an Olympics concluded with a score of 118 this morning to secure a 26th place finish. 

The Longford shooter missed just one target in each of his final four rounds, but bows out as only the top six progress to the final. 

Burnett finished with a total points score of 70 yesterday which left him with an uphill battle today. The top score after day two was Czech trap shooter Jiří Lipták with 124. 

Speaking to RTE after the event, he explained his first-round hindered his chances of a final spot. 

“The first one was the one that did all the damage, I missed three targets and really, you’re out of the running after missing three targets.”

The Irishman also competed at the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie