Derek Burnett finishes in 26th place after second day of trap shooting

Derek Burnett’s fifth appearance at an Olympics concluded with a score of 118 this morning to secure a 26th place finish.

The Longford shooter missed just one target in each of his final four rounds, but bows out as only the top six progress to the final.

Burnett finished with a total points score of 70 yesterday which left him with an uphill battle today. The top score after day two was Czech trap shooter Jiří Lipták with 124.

Speaking to RTE after the event, he explained his first-round hindered his chances of a final spot.

“The first one was the one that did all the damage, I missed three targets and really, you’re out of the running after missing three targets.”

The Irishman also competed at the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.