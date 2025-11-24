More Stories
Ian McMahon. Treaty United
Treaty United appoint new managing director

In his playing career, McMahon lined out for Oldham Athletic and Rochdale.
1.42pm, 24 Nov 2025

IAN MCMAHON HAS been appointed as the new managing director of League of Ireland club Treaty United.

McMahon joins the club after more than thirty years of ‘international senior leadership experience’ in sport. 

He has worked in roles with Doncaster Rovers, Hull City, the American Youth Soccer Organisation, Hong Kong RFU, and the Professional Jockeys Association. In his playing career, McMahon lined out for Oldham Athletic and Rochdale.

McMahon’s new position will see him oversee all aspects of Treaty United FC, who finished fifth in the First Division last season.

“I am honoured to join Treaty United FC at such an important moment in its growth. The passion for football in Limerick is extraordinary, and the potential ahead is significant.

“I look forward to working with our staff, football leadership, partners, supporters and the wider community to build a club that thrives both on and off the pitch.

“Together we can create outstanding supporter experiences, grow our regional impact, and build a sustainable long-term future.”

