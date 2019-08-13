Luckless Trinh-Duc suffers third broken arm in as many years

Trinh-Duc watches an attempt on goal in Toulon colours last December.

FRANCE AND RACING 92 out-half Francois Trinh-Duc will miss the early part of the new Top 14 season after breaking his right arm in a pre-season friendly, his club announced today.

The injury, sustained in the 10-7 win over Brive on Friday, marks the third time in three years that the 32-year-old has broken the same arm.

The first time he was playing for France against Samoa in November 2016. The second break occurred in Toulon’s Top 14 play-off against Lyon in 2018 and ruled him out of the subsequent France tour to New Zealand. He has not played for France since.

Trinh-Duc faces an operation in the coming days and another spell out of action.

It is terrible timing for the playmaker after his summer arrival at the Paris club from Toulon, and for the club whose other two fly-halves Finn Russell and Ben Volavola are on World Cup duty.

Racing now look likely to start the season against Bayonne on August 24 with inexperienced 21-year-old Antoine Gibert wearing the number 10 jersey.

