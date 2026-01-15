More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMoney Back

Ajax to refund fans after Troy Parrott hat-trick in 6-0 humiliation

Irish boss Heimir Hallgrímsson watched on from the stands on Wednesday night.
3.07pm, 15 Jan 2026

AJAX WILL REFUND the tickets of supporters who travelled to Alkmaar for the side’s 6-0 thrashing by Troy Parrott and AZ.

This was announced by manager Fred Grim and midfielder Youri Regeer immediately after the defeat in the KNVB Cup round of 16.

“We are ashamed of this result,” said Fred Grim. “We believe we should pay the costs for the away fans. And we will do that.”

“It wasn’t Ajax-worthy today,” agreed Youri Regeer. “Therefore, as a club and as a group of players, we must also reimburse the tickets. That’s the only thing we can do.”

The 6-0 defeat is the biggest defeat ever suffered by Ajax in the KNVB Cup since the introduction of professional football (1954).

Parrott’s hat-trick against Ajax’s Czech goalkeeper was enjoyed by Irish boss Heimir Hallgrímsson who watched on from the stands on Wednesday night.

Parrott and  Hallgrímsson will be hoping for more of the same when the Republic of Ireland travel to Prague for the World Cup play-off semi-final in March.

Ex-Liverpool and St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš was between the sticks for Ajax, although he’s unlikely to start for Czechia in March.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie