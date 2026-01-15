Ajax to refund fans after Troy Parrott hat-trick in 6-0 humiliation

AJAX WILL REFUND the tickets of supporters who travelled to Alkmaar for the side’s 6-0 thrashing by Troy Parrott and AZ.

This was announced by manager Fred Grim and midfielder Youri Regeer immediately after the defeat in the KNVB Cup round of 16.

“We are ashamed of this result,” said Fred Grim. “We believe we should pay the costs for the away fans. And we will do that.”

“It wasn’t Ajax-worthy today,” agreed Youri Regeer. “Therefore, as a club and as a group of players, we must also reimburse the tickets. That’s the only thing we can do.”

The 6-0 defeat is the biggest defeat ever suffered by Ajax in the KNVB Cup since the introduction of professional football (1954).

Parrott’s hat-trick against Ajax’s Czech goalkeeper was enjoyed by Irish boss Heimir Hallgrímsson who watched on from the stands on Wednesday night.

Parrott and Hallgrímsson will be hoping for more of the same when the Republic of Ireland travel to Prague for the World Cup play-off semi-final in March.

Ex-Liverpool and St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš was between the sticks for Ajax, although he’s unlikely to start for Czechia in March.