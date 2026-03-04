Doubt over Troy Parrott's 30th goal of season but striker helps AZ into Dutch Cup final

TROY PARROTT HELPED AZ Alkmaar into the Dutch Cup final as they beat Telstar 2-1 at the AFOS Stadion.

But the Republic of Ireland international may have to wait for his 30th goal of the season unless he’s belatedly credited with his side’s decisive strike as they set up a showpiece with NEC Nijmegen.

A scramble in the box on 51 minutes appeared to lead to Parrott forcing the ball over the line with AZ already 1-0 up.

Telstar goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Junior had made a mess of dealing with the corner and while Parrott was initially named as the scorer it was later given as an own goal turned in by Neville Ogidi Nwankwo.

Regardless, Parrott was a key influence once again after being rested for last weekend’s Eredivisie defeat away to Utrecht. AZ are sixth in the league table and face runaway league leaders PSV in Eindhoven this weekend. A two-legged Uefa Conference League last-16 tie with Sparta Prague follows later this month before Parrott is set for international duty in the World Cup play-off.

Ireland face Czechia in Prague on 26 March and Parrott’s form and fitness will be vitally important for manager Heimir Hallgrímsson.

He was also boosted last night by the appearance of Callum O’Dowda for Robbie Keane’s Ferencváros.

The left-sided player started his first game of the year as they reached the Magyar Cup semi-final.