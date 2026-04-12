Troy Parrott scores 35th goal of season in comfortable AZ Alkmaar win

TROY PARROTT SCORED his 35th goal of the season for club and country as he found the net in AZ Alkmaar’s 3-0 win against Heerenveen today.

The Dubliner struck the third goal in a comfortable victory that sees AZ trail fifth-placed Ajax by three points.

It was Parrott’s 15th goal of the Eredivisie campaign, adding to his club tally from Dutch cups and also Uefa Coference League action.

Troy Parrott gooit de wedstrijd in het slot voor AZ! 🦜🔒#azhee pic.twitter.com/C2EQxQyZJ1 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) April 12, 2026

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Excluding his successful spot kick for the Republic of Ireland in the penalty shootout defeat to Czechia in last month’s World Cup play-off, Parrott also have six goals for his country this campaign.