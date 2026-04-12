The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Troy Parrott scores 35th goal of season in comfortable AZ Alkmaar win
TROY PARROTT SCORED his 35th goal of the season for club and country as he found the net in AZ Alkmaar’s 3-0 win against Heerenveen today.
The Dubliner struck the third goal in a comfortable victory that sees AZ trail fifth-placed Ajax by three points.
It was Parrott’s 15th goal of the Eredivisie campaign, adding to his club tally from Dutch cups and also Uefa Coference League action.
Excluding his successful spot kick for the Republic of Ireland in the penalty shootout defeat to Czechia in last month’s World Cup play-off, Parrott also have six goals for his country this campaign.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
AZ Alkmaar Republic Of Ireland Soccer Troy Parrott