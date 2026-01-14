More of the same in March, Troy! Parrott hat-trick against Czech goalkeeper helps AZ demolish Ajax

TROY PARROTT PRODUCED a hat-trick against a Czech goalkeeper as Heimir Hallgrímsson watched on from the stands on Wednesday night.

What the Republic of Ireland would give for more of the same come March when the Boys in Green face Czechia in the semi-final of a World Cup play-off in Prague.

Parrott put AZ Alkmaar in control of the KNVB Cup round of 16 tie against Ajax with a first-half brace before completing his hat-trick with a tap in 10 minutes from time in a 6-0 demolition.

His first was a poacher’s finish in the box from a rebound shot after three minutes. The second – his 18th of the season – came half an hour later when he latched onto a long ball forward and held off his marker to finish across goal with his left foot from 18 yards.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš – who won the 2021 FAI Cup with St Patrick’s Athletic during a successful loan spell in 2021 – was between the posts for Ajax and he is a current Czechia international, although he’s unlikely to be No.1 in March.

Ireland boss Hallgrímsson made the trip to Alkmaar for the game as his preparations for the crucial play-off ramp up. He is also due to be in attendance for the English Championship game between Southampton and Hull City on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Europe, Real Madrid fell to a shock 3-2 defeat in the Copa del Rey last 16 as Alvaro Arbeloa’s debut as coach ended in humiliation by second-tier opposition.

Appointed on Monday to replace Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa and his side were ousted by Jefte Betancor’s stoppage-time winner at the Carlos Belmonte stadium.

Without French superstar Kylian Mbappe and various other key players, Arbeloa’s side struggled against a side currently 17th in Spain’s second division.

Albacete took the lead through Javi Villar but Franco Mastantuono equalised just before half-time.

Jefte put the hosts back ahead after 82 minutes and then scored the winner after Gonzalo Garcia’s 91st-minute goal looked to have forced extra time for the 15-time European champions.

After Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday against rivals Barcelona, president Florentino Perez replaced Alonso with reserve team coach Arbeloa.

The Spaniard selected two players currently playing in the reserves he led until Monday — holding midfielder Jorge Cestero and right-back David Jimenez.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan moved six points clear at the top of Serie A after beating Lecce 1-0 and taking advantage of Napoli’s goalless draw with Parma.

Pio Esposito tapped home the only goal of a tight contest in the 78th minute at the San Siro, the Italy attacker pouncing after Lautaro Martinez’s powerful shot was kept out by Wladimiro Falcone.

Substitute Esposito, 20, is a home grown hope for Inter and Italy, with three goals in his first five matches for his country since making his senior international debut in September.

He is liked by Inter boss Cristian Chivu who also coached Esposito when he was in charge of the youth team before beginning his senior managerial career at Parma last season.

“We have a relationship where not much is said but where there’s a lot of affection,” said Esposito.

“He’s one of those people that might not say much but you know he’s there. We’ve come through more or less at the same time, him as coach and me as a player, so we have a real connection.”

Inter, who drew an entertaining clash with Napoli at the weekend, have won seven of their last eight leagues matches and are six ahead of both the reigning champions and second-placed AC Milan.

Local rivals Milan make the short trip to face high-flying Como on Thursday as the division’s leading trio play games in hand accrued by their participation in the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

In Germany, Bayern Munich came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Cologne and restore their 11-point lead atop the Bundesliga table.

Bayern were behind after Linton Maina scored on the counter, but roared back thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry, Kim Min-jae and Lennart Karl.

Bayern’s 11-point gap over second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the halfway point of the season equalled the biggest lead in league history.

Their points tally of 47 is also the equal best while Vincent Kompany’s side have also set a new goalscoring record with 65.