Sunday 14 March 2021
Troy Parrott confident of 'more goals to come'

The Irish striker found the net at senior level for the first time on Saturday.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 3:04 PM
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

IRISH STRIKER Troy Parrott is confident of “more goals to come” after scoring for the first time at senior level on Saturday.

The 19-year-old registered a well-taken goal, as his side beat Plymouth 1-0 to move up to sixth place in League One.

It was a morale-boosting moment for the Dubliner, who has had a somewhat frustrating campaign.

The Tottenham starlet spent the first half of the season on loan at Millwall, but missed the first portion of that stint through injury, before failing to score in 14 appearances for the Championship club.

Parrott then went on to move down a division and join Ipswich on loan in January, finding the net in his 10th appearance for the Tractor Boys yesterday.

“I’m delighted to get off the mark with my first professional goal,” he told the club website.

“We definitely deserved to win the game as well. If you look at the chances in the first half we could have been two or three up at half-time.

“It’s only natural in a game that when a team is losing they’ll have a spell where they’re on top and push forward but I think we dealt with them well.

“If you look back at the goal you can see my positioning and how I was trying to read where the Plymouth player would play the ball. Thankfully that’s how it went. I had to get the first touch right and then the finish was easy.

“We started really well and the gaffer really wanted us to get after the opposition. We did that and then in the second half we saw it out professionally.

“Like I said I’m really pleased with the goal but most importantly we got the three points. I’m confident there are more goals to come and all I’ll continue to do is try and get into the right positions.”

Source: Tottenham Film/YouTube

