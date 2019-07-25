This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Parrott a 'shoo-in' for senior call up if he becomes Premier League regular for Spurs - McCarthy

The chase for Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, looks increasingly fruitless.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
34 minutes ago 2,357 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4740582
Troy Parrott.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Troy Parrott.
Troy Parrott.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TROY PARROTT IS uppermost in Mauricio Pochettino’s thoughts on Spurs pre-season tour at the moment, and nor is he far from Mick McCarthy’s. 

The 17-year-old striker missed the U19 European Championships this summer as Tottenham wished to bring him away on tour. It hasn’t been an idle trip for Parrott – he has started games with Juventus and Manchester United, setting up a goal for Erik Lamela against the Italian Champions. 

Richard Dunne this week suggested McCarthy fast-track Parrott and Norwich striker Adam Idah into the senior squad, and Brian Kerr chimed in agreement with a “Why not?” in an interview with The42 on Tuesday. 

Speaking to media today, McCarthy said that while he doesn’t glean too much from pre-season friendlies, if Parrott is deemed ready to start for Tottenham on the opening day of the Premier League season on 10 August, he will be in his squad for September’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland. 

“Pre-season friendlies mean nothing to me”, said McCarthy. 

“I didn’t like playing in them as a player as they didn’t mean anything and for a manager and a coach. it’s a means of getting fit. For young players, though, it’s a way of getting a game so for Troy it is a really big thing.

“Whether he starts on 10 August [against Aston Villa], who knows. It’s great for his development and progression. And if he is playing in the first game of the season, if he is starting and playing for Spurs, he’ll have to be a shoo-in for the squad.” 

If he is on the bench or on the fringes of the team, however, it’s not such a surefire thing…although nor is McCarthy ruling it out. 

“It’s the same as everybody else – he’s got to be playing really, to play [with Ireland].

“But if he is in the squad with Spurs with a chance of coming on – Mauricio Pochettino has proved to be a great coach, so I’m not going to be daft enough to suggest he isn’t good enough to come [to train with the squad.]”

Mick McCarthy Mick McCarthy speaks to the media at a visit to Trim Celtic AFC, part of the FAI's Festival of Football. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

While Parrott’s senior recognition with Ireland will come at some stage, Patrick Bamford’s looks unlikely to arrive at all. The Leeds striker is eligible to play for Ireland, and was among those contacted by McCarthy with a view to switching allegiances. 

Whereas Will Keane has declared for Ireland, Bamford now looks like going the same way as Nathan Redmond. The ball has been in Bamford’s court since March, at which point he told McCarthy he would focus on completing the season before contemplating his international allegiances. 

As the calendar heads for another new season, McCarthy’s phone has yet to ring. 

“If he wants to play for me, he’s got my number, he can send me a message. I have done all the chasing as far as I am concerned.

“I probably would get him done now. Denmark is our last game in November and he has not got his passport and he might not get a chance to do it now.”

McCarthy also acknowledged that Liam Kelly has declared for Ireland, having pulled out of the squad under Martin O’Neill. Kelly was said to have been taking time out to consider playing for England, but having joined Feyenoord this month, the playmaker has said publicly he wants to play in green. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

