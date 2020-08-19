Tuchel hails 'incredible' PSG after reaching landmark final

THOMAS TUCHEL heaped praised on his Paris Saint-Germain side after they cruised into their first ever Champions League final, putting the French side on the brink of coveted European glory.

“Incredible, that’s why we’re here to play in the final and to win,” Tuchel told French broadcaster RMC.

“We showed our quality, our hunger, determination. A good mix which showed we deserved the win.

“The team showed once again the hunger two win, to play together, to suffer. They made the most of it.”

PSG’s easy 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon showed all the composure on a big European occasion that they have lacked in recent seasons.

Tuchel’s outfit have set up a meeting with either on-fire Bayern Munich or fellow French side Lyon in Sunday’s final, which could see the Qatari-owned club finally realise their owners’ ambitions.

“I felt the pressure before the game, it wasn’t easy, I have players who love the pressure of key matches I’m never relaxed,” said Tuchel.

“We know well that Bayern are the favourites, it will be difficult against Lyon, but we’ll see. It’s obviously the biggest challenge of my career.”