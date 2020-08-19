This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tuchel hails 'incredible' PSG after reaching landmark final

They have set up a meeting with either on-fire Bayern Munich or fellow French side Lyon in Sunday’s final.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 12:28 AM
1 hour ago 501 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5179503
Thomas Tuchel celebrates.
Image: Sven Sonntag
Thomas Tuchel celebrates.
Thomas Tuchel celebrates.
Image: Sven Sonntag

THOMAS TUCHEL heaped praised on his Paris Saint-Germain side after they cruised into their first ever Champions League final, putting the French side on the brink of coveted European glory.

“Incredible, that’s why we’re here to play in the final and to win,” Tuchel told French broadcaster RMC. 

“We showed our quality, our hunger, determination. A good mix which showed we deserved the win. 

“The team showed once again the hunger two win, to play together, to suffer. They made the most of it.”

PSG’s easy 3-0 win over RB Leipzig at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon showed all the composure on a big European occasion that they have lacked in recent seasons.

Tuchel’s outfit have set up a meeting with either on-fire Bayern Munich or fellow French side Lyon in Sunday’s final, which could see the Qatari-owned club finally realise their owners’ ambitions.

“I felt the pressure before the game, it wasn’t easy, I have players who love the pressure of key matches I’m never relaxed,” said Tuchel.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We know well that Bayern are the favourites, it will be difficult against Lyon, but we’ll see. It’s obviously the biggest challenge of my career.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie