Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Pinot conquers Tourmalet as Thomas loses time

It was a hard day at the office for Dan Martin.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 4:35 PM
45 minutes ago 907 Views 3 Comments
The pack rides during the 14th stage of the Tour de France over the Tourmalet pass.
Image: Christophe Ena
The pack rides during the 14th stage of the Tour de France over the Tourmalet pass.
Image: Christophe Ena

FRANCE CELEBRATED TODAY as Thibaut Pinot conquered the Pyrenean summit of la Col du Tourmalet with Julian Alaphilippe following him across the line to extend his overall Tour de France lead.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas lost 35 seconds after being dropped at the death, while his Ineos co-captain Egan Bernal finished a few seconds behind the winner at the first of seven summit finishes over 2000 metres.

It was a tough day for Ireland’s Dan Martin who lost 5 minutes and 35 seconds, coming home in 24th place; he drops to 16th overall. 

© AFP 2019 

AFP

