Live TV debate on sports policies to take place ahead of General Election

PREMIER SPORTS WILL air a live TV debate solely on sports policies ahead of the General Election.

Matt Cooper will host the Election Special programme next Monday at 8pm on Premier Sports 1.

Minister of State for Sport Thomas Byrne (Fianna Fáil), Neale Richmond (Fine Gael), Shane O’Brien (Sinn Féin) and Darragh Moriarty (Labour) will feature and discuss their manifestoes as they relate to sport.

The General Election takes place next Friday, 29 November.

“With so much interest and engagement in sport and so many people playing, coaching and supporting – this is a great opportunity to have a meaningful discussion,” said Premier Sports Group CEO Mickey O’Rourke.

“We look forward to hearing what the various parties have to say ahead of next week’s election.”

The 42′s Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll, Editor of The Journal, discussed sport in the upcoming Election in a recent episode of The 42FM: