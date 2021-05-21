Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

Keane, O'Gara and Klopp some of the managers involved in the weekend's biggest games.

THE FINAL DAY of the Premier League season, the second Golf major of the year with the US PGA Championship, Ronan O’Gara’s bid to win the Champions Cup final in rugby and plenty GAA league action across the codes.

It’s a bumper weekend of sporting action and here’s the action to get stuck into.

Friday

10.50am: Live AFL action on BT Sport 1 as Brisbane Lions play Richmond Tigers.

11.05am: Stage 13 of the Giro D’Italia is on Eurosport.

1pm: The second round of the US PGA Championship is on Sky Sports Golf.

5.45pm: St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians and Waterford v Derry City in the Premier Division are on WATCHLOI.

7.30pm: Live coverage on TG4 as Cork play Tipperary in the Ladies Football League.

7.45pm: Three Premier Division game on the WATCHLOI service, Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers v Longford Town.

Action from April's meeting of Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

8pm: Leicester play Montpellier in the European Challenge Cup final on BT Sport 1.

Saturday

7.35am: Adelaide Crows face Melbourne Demons in the AFL on BT Sport 2.

10.10am: Stage 14 of the Giro D’Italia is on Eurosport.

12.30pm: Brentford play Bournemouth in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Sky Sports Football.

1pm: Check out the third round of the US PGA Championship on Sky Sports Golf.

1pm: Live qualifying for the Monaco F1 Grand Prix on Sky Sports Main Event.

1.15pm: Live racing coverage on Virgin Media One from Haydock Park, the Curragh, Goodwood and York.

1.30pm: TG4 have Tipperary taking on Galway in Division 1 of the hurling league.

2pm: St Johnstone v Hibernian on the Scottish Cup final is on Premier Sports 1.

2pm: Racing from the Curragh on RTÉ 1 with the 2,000 Guineas the feature race.

3pm: It’s Westmeath against Mayo on eir Sport in Division 2 North of the football league.

3.30pm: Sunderland play Lincoln City in the League Two play-offs on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.45pm: La Rochelle take on Toulouse in the Champions Cup final, live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 2.

5pm: Donegal play Monaghan on RTÉ 2 and eir Sport in Division 1 North of the football league.

5pm: The last day of the La Liga season sees Real Madrid meet Villarreal on Premier Sports 1 and Real Valladolid take on Atletico Madrid on Premier Sports 2.

6.30pm: Swansea City play Barnsley in the Championship play-off semi-final on Sky Sports Football.

Armagh selector Kieran Donaghy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7pm: It’s Armagh against Tyrone on eir Sport in Division 1 North of the football league.

7.30pm: Live coverage on TG4 as Galway face Mayo in the Ladies Football League.

Sunday

12pm: Stage 15 of the Giro D’Italia is on Eurosport.

1pm: The final round coverage of the US PGA Championship begins on Sky Sports Golf.

1.45pm: Dublin take on Kerry on TG4 in Division 1 South of the football league.

1.50pm: Racing from the Curragh on RTÉ 1 with the 1,000 Guineas the feature race.

1.55pm: The Monaco F1 Grand Prix is on Sky Sports Main Event.

2pm: Kilkenny play Wexford in Division 1 of the hurling league on the TG4 app.

3.45pm: It’s Limerick against Waterford on TG4 in Division 1 of the hurling league.

Limerick and Waterford faced off in last year's All-Ireland hurling final. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4pm: The last day of the Premier League season with some of the main games seeing Liverpool v Crystal Palace on Sky Sports Main Event, Aston Villa v Chelsea on Sky Sports Action and Leicester v Tottenham on Sky Sports Football, in the battle for Champinos League football.

The games involving the teams in the hunt for Europa League include Arsenal v Brighton on Sky Sports Arena, West Ham v Southampton on Sky One and Man City v Everton on Sky Sports Premier League.

7.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event has the final round action from Kiawah Island for the second Major of the year with the US PGA Championship.

7.45pm: Last round of games in Serie A will decide the Champions League action – Atalanta v AC Milan is on Premier Sports 1, Bologna v Juventus is on Premier Sports 2 and Napoli v Verona is on the LiveScore app.

8pm: Finally the Ligue 1 title will be decided in France with Angers v Lille on BT Sport 1, Brest v Paris Saint-Germain on BT Sport 2 and RC Lens v Monaco on BT Sport Extra 1.

