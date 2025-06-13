Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

1.30pm Racing – York, Chester and Sandown Park ITV4
Friday 13 June
8.05am
Crusaders v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific semi-final
Sky Sports Action
10am
Tennis, WTA-ATP Tour 250 S-Hertogenbosch, ATP Tour 250 Stuttgart
Sky Sports Tennis
10.30am
Cricket, South Africa v Australia – Test Match Day 3
Sky Sports Main Event
10.40am
AFL, Hawthorn v Adelaide Crows
TNT Sports 1
11am
Darts, World Cup – Frankfurt
Sky Sports Action
12.30pm
US Open Golf, Round 2
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC Two
1.45pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Switzerland – Stage 2
TNT Sports 4
2.30pm
Cycling, UCI Criterium du Dauphine – Stage 6
TNT Sports 1
2.30pm
Golf, LET Hulencourt Ladies Open
Sky Sports Mix
5.15pm
Racing from Cork
TG4
6pm
Darts, World Cup – Frankfurt
Sky Sports Action
7pm
US Open Golf, Round 2
Sky Sports Golf
7.45pm
Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, LOI Premier Division
Virgin Media Two
7.45pm
Derry City v Galway United; Cork City v Bohemians; St Pat’s v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division.
LOI TV
7.45pm
LOI First Division: Treaty United v Bray Wanderers; Finn Harps v Wexford; Dundalk v UCD; Athlone Town v Kerry.
LOI TV
8.05pm
Bayonne v Clermont-Auvergne, French Top 14 rugby quarter-final
Premier Sports 1
*****
Saturday 14 June
1.30am
NBA finals, Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder
TNT Sports 1
4.20am
AFL, Brisbane Lions v GWS Giants
TNT Sports 1
7.15am
AFL, Essendon v Geelong Cats
TNT Sports 1
8.05am
Chiefs v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific semi-final
Sky Sports Action
10am
Tennis, WTA-ATP Tour 250 S-Hertogenbosch, ATP Tour 250 Stuttgart
Sky Sports Tennis
10.30am
Cricket, South Africa v Australia – Test Match Day 4
Sky Sports Main Event
10.35am
AFL, North Melbourne v Fremantle
TNT Sports Extra
12pm
Darts, World Cup – Frankfurt
Sky Sports Main Event
12.45pm
Kildare v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4
12.45pm
Cycling, UCI Tour of Switzerland – Stage 3
TNT Sports Extra
1pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
1.30pm
Cycling, UCI Criterium du Dauphine – Stage 7
TNT Sports 3
1.30pm
Racing – York, Chester and Sandown Park
ITV4
1.45pm
Laois v Tipperary, All-Ireland senior hurling preliminary quarter-final
GAA+
2.30pm
Cork v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football championship
TG4
2.30pm
Hockey, Ireland v Belgium - FIH Pro League
TG4 Player & App
3pm
Bath v Leicester Tigers, Premiership rugby final
ITV1 and TNT Sports 1
3pm
WNL Premier Division: Treaty United v Wexford; DLR Waves v Sligo Rovers; Shelbourne v Athlone Town (4pm); Cork City v Galway United (5pm); Shamrock Rovers v Waterford (5pm); Peamount United v Bohemians (5pm).
LOI TV
3pm
Cricket, Ireland v West Indies – Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 2
4.15pm
Roscommon v Cork, All-Ireland senior football championship
GAA+
5pm
Leinster v Vodacom Bulls, URC final
TG4 and Premier Sports 1
5pm
US Open Golf, Round 3
Sky Sports Main Event
6pm
Darts, World Cup – Frankfurt
Sky Sports Action
6pm
WNBA, Minnesota Lynx v Los Angeles Sparks
TNT Sports 2
6.30pm
Galway v Armagh, All-Ireland senior football championship
GAA+
6.30pm
Dublin v Derry, All-Ireland senior football championship
GAA+
7.30pm
Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, LOI First Division
LOI TV
7.35pm
Kilkenny v Waterford, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
TG4
7.45pm
Sligo Rovers v Waterford, LOI Premier Division
LOI TV
8pm
Golf, ShopRite LPGA Classic
Sky Sports+
8.05pm
Toulon v Castres, French Top 14 rugby quarter-final
Premier Sports 1
9pm
Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix – Qualifying
Sky Sports F1
9.30pm
The Saturday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2
*****
Sunday 15 June
1am
Al Ahly v Inter Miami, Club World Cup 2025 Group A
DAZN
3am
UFC Fight Night, Kamaru Usman v Joaquin Buckley
TNT Sports 1
6.20am
AFL, Port Adelaide v Melbourne
TNT Sports 2
9.10am
AFL, West Coast Eagles v Carlton
TNT Sports 1
10.15am
Cycling, UCI Tour of Switzerland – Stage 1
TNT Sports 3
10.30am
Cricket, South Africa v Australia – Test Match Day 5
Sky Sports Main Event
11am
Tennis, WTA-ATP Tour 250 S-Hertogenbosch, ATP Tour 250 Stuttgart
Sky Sports Tennis
12pm
Darts, World Cup – Frankfurt
Sky Sports Main Event
1pm
Cork v Clare, All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final
TG4
1.15pm
Wicklow v Westmeath, Tailteann Cup quarter-final
GAA+
1.15pm
Tennis, Queens Club Championships
BBC One
2pm
Monaghan v Down, All-Ireland senior football championship
RTÉ 2
2.15pm
Cycling, UCI Criterium du Dauphine – Stage 8
TNT Sports 3
2.30pm
Hockey, Ireland v Belgium - FIH Pro League
TG4 Player & App
3pm
Cricket, Ireland v West Indies – Twenty20 International
TNT Sports 1
3.45pm
Limerick v Wexford, Tailteann Cup quarter-final
GAA+
4pm
Donegal v Mayo, All-Ireland senior football championship
RTÉ 2
5pm
US Open Golf, Round 4
Sky Sports Main Event
5pm
Bayern Munich v Auckland City, Club World Cup 2025 Group C
DAZN
5pm
England v Slovenia, Uefa U21 Championship Group B
Channel 4
5pm
Athletics, Diamond League – Stockholm
Virgin Media Two and BBC Two
6pm
Darts, World Cup – Frankfurt
Sky Sports Action
7pm
Formula 1, Canadian Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1
7.15pm
Golf, ShopRite LPGA Classic
Sky Sports+
8pm
Paris Saint-Germain v Atletico Madrid, Club World Cup 2025 Group B
DAZN
9.30pm
The Sunday Game, GAA highlights
RTÉ 2
11pm
USA v Trinidad & Tobago, Concacaf Gold Cup
Premier Sports 2
11pm
Palmeiras v FC Porto, Club World Cup 2025 Group A
DAZN
*****
