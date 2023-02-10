Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 3pm: Phoenix Open Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf…(later at 7.30pm).
- 7.45pm: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, President’s Cup – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: AC Milan v Torino, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Birmingham City v West Brom, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
- 8pm: Ireland v France, Six Nations U20 – RTÉ 2.
Saturday
- 5am: Singapore Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Man City v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
- 12.30pm: West Ham v Chelsea, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 1.10pm: Live racing from Newbury and Warwick – ITV 4.
- 2.15pm: Ireland v France, Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV 1.
- 3pm: Arsenal v Brentford, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 4.45pm: Scotland v Wales, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and BBC One.
- 5pm: Laois v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
- 5pm: Phoenix Open Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 5.30pm: Bournemouth v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.30pm: Celtic v St Mirren, Scottish Cup fifth round – Premier Sports 1.
- 7pm: Limerick v Clare, Allianz Hurling League – RTÉ 2.
- 11pm: Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
Sunday
- 1.30am: Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5am: Singapore Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12pm: Tottenham v Manchester United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 1.30pm: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
- 2pm: Galway v Cork, Allianz Hurling League – TG4 app and tg4.ie.
- 2pm: Kildare v Down, Allianz Hurling League – BBC iPlayer.
- 2pm: Leeds United v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 3pm: England v Italy, Six Nations – RTÉ Two and ITV 1.
- 3.15pm: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
- 3.30pm: Dublin v Antrim, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
- 4.30pm: Manchester City v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5pm: Juventus v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 6pm: Phoenix Open Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf…(7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event)
- 7pm: Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.45pm: Napoli v Cremonese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Villarreal v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
- 11.30pm: Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl – Sky Sports Main Event and Virgin Media Two.
