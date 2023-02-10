Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Advertisement
Plenty for fans to get stuck into over the next few days.
Friday

Friday

  • 3pm: Phoenix Open Round 2, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf…(later at 7.30pm).
  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, President’s Cup – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: AC Milan v Torino, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Birmingham City v West Brom, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 8pm: Ireland v France, Six Nations U20 – RTÉ 2.

Saturday

  • 5am: Singapore Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Man City v Arsenal, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
  • 12.30pm: West Ham v Chelsea, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
  • 1.10pm: Live racing from Newbury and Warwick – ITV 4.
  • 2.15pm: Ireland v France, Six Nations – RTÉ 2 and ITV 1.

frances-antoine-dupont Billy Stickland / INPHO Antoine Dupont captains France against Ireland. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

  • 3pm: Arsenal v Brentford, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 4.45pm: Scotland v Wales, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and BBC One.
  • 5pm: Laois v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
  • 5pm: Phoenix Open Round 3, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

rory-mcilroy-of-northern-ireland-plays-his-second-shot-on-the-16th-hole-during-the-final-round-of-the-dubai-desert-classic-in-dubai-united-arab-emirates-monday-jan-30-2023-ap-photokamran-jebr Alamy Stock Photo Rory McIlroy. Alamy Stock Photo

  • 5.30pm: Bournemouth v Newcastle United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Celtic v St Mirren, Scottish Cup fifth round – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7pm: Limerick v Clare, Allianz Hurling League – RTÉ 2.
  • 11pm: Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

Sunday

  • 1.30am: Golden State Warriors v LA Lakers, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5am: Singapore Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: Tottenham v Manchester United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30pm: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
  • 2pm: Galway v Cork, Allianz Hurling League – TG4 app and tg4.ie.
  • 2pm: Kildare v Down, Allianz Hurling League – BBC iPlayer.
  • 2pm: Leeds United v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: England v Italy, Six Nations – RTÉ Two and ITV 1.
  • 3.15pm: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 3.30pm: Dublin v Antrim, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.

cian-boland Gary Carr / INPHO Dublin hurler Cian Boland. Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

  • 4.30pm: Manchester City v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5pm: Juventus v Fiorentina, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 6pm: Phoenix Open Round 4, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf…(7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event)
  • 7pm: Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 7.45pm: Napoli v Cremonese, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Villarreal v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
  • 11.30pm: Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl – Sky Sports Main Event and Virgin Media Two.

kansas-city-chiefs-quarterback-patrick-mahomes-15-stretches-with-teammates-including-running-back-clyde-edwards-helaire-25-during-an-nfl-football-practice-in-tempe-ariz-wednesday-feb-8-202 Alamy Stock Photo Patrick Mahomes. Alamy Stock Photo

