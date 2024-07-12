Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 8.30am: Golf, Scottish Open – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 11am: Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship – Sky Sports Mix.
- 11am: Tennis, Wimbledon men’s semi-finals – Premier Sports 1. …(BBC Two, 12.30pm; BBC One, 2pm).
- 11am: Cricket, England v West Indies, Test Match Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12pm: Cycling, Tour de France Stage 13 – TG4, Eurosport 1 and ITV4.
- 2pm: Griquas v Sharks, Rugby Currie Cup – Sky Sports Action.
- 5.20pm: Racing live from Kilbeggan – TG4.
- 7pm: Athletics, Diamond League – Virgin Media Two.
- 7.45pm: Galway Utd v Waterford; Dundalk v Drogheda Utd; Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Longford Town; Cork City v Finn Harps; Kerry v Bray Wanderers; UCD v Treaty Utd; Wexford v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: Ireland v England, Euro 2025 women’s qualifier – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
- 11.30pm: USA v Scotland, Rugby Union Summer Internationals – TNT Sports 1.
Saturday
- 1am: MMA, One Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8am: Golf, Scottish Open – Sky Sports Golf.
- 8.05am: New Zealand v England, Rugby Union Summer Internationals – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9am: Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship – Sky Sports Golf.
- 10.45am: Australia v Wales, Rugby Union Summer Internationals – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 11am: Cricket, England v West Indies, Test Match Day 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 11.55am: Cycling, Tour de France Stage 14 – TG4, Eurosport 1 and ITV4.
- 1pm: Tennis, Wimbledon ladies’ singles final – BBC One.
- 1.15pm: Racing from Newmarket – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 3pm: Down v Laois, Tailteann Cup final – RTÉ 2.
- 3pm: DLR Waves v Treaty Utd; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 3pm: Golf, Scottish Open – Sky Sports Golf.
- 4pm: South Africa v Ireland, Rugby Union Summer Internationals – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5.30pm: Kerry v Armagh, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
- 7pm: Darts, World Matchplay – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.35pm: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – TG4.
- 8pm: Argentina v France, Rugby Union Summer Internationals – Sky Sports Action.
- 8.30pm: Basketball, WNBA, Dallas Wings v LA Sparks – TNT Sports 4.
Sunday
- 3am: UFC Fight Night, Namajunas v Barber – TNT Sports 1.
- 9am: Ireland v Scotland, Women’s Summer Series – Six Nations U20 YouTube.
- 9am: Golf, LPGA The Evian Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 10.45am: Cycling, Tour de France Stage 15 – TG4, Eurosport 1 and ITV4.
- 11am: Cricket, England v West Indies, Test Match Day 5 – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 1.30pm: Tennis, Wimbledon men’s singles final – BBC One.
- 2pm: Griffons v Blue Bulls, Rugby Currie Cup – Sky Sports Arena.
- 3pm: Golf, Scottish Open – Sky Sports Golf.
- 3.30pm: England v Ireland, World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final – Rugby Pass.
- 4pm: Donegal v Galway, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.
- 6pm: New Zealand v France, World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final – Rugby Pass.
- 6pm: Basketball, WNBA, Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury – TNT Sports 2.
- 7pm: Darts, World Matchplay – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: England v Spain, Euro 2024 final – RTÉ 2, BBC One and ITV1.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 1.
- 1am: Argentina v Colombia, Copa America final – Premier Sports 1.
