11 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

THE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL and hurling leagues come to a crescendo this weekend with the final series of round-robin fixtures set to decide promotion, relegation, and final places.

RTÉ’s cameras will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening as Cork and Galway go head-to-head in a shootout for the right to take on Tipperary in the Division 1A hurling final, while TG4 will be in Walsh Park earlier in the day for the Division 1B meeting of promotion-chasing Waterford and already-promoted Offaly.

On Sunday, TG4 will kick-off the final round of Allianz Football League action with live coverage of the Division 2 clash between Meath and Louth, with the Royals still chasing promotion while Louth are in the thick of a battle to beat the drop.

With all four Division 2 games throwing in at 1.30pm, TG4′s coverage will feature live pictures from all the grounds as the action plays out, while the three non-TV games will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.

Similarly in Division 1, Tyrone v Dublin will be the live TV game at 3.45pm, with updates from around the grounds and the three non-TV games on their YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

Saturday 22 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1A Hurling

Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm

Cork v Galway, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2

Division 1B Hurling

Waterford v Offaly, Walsh Park, 4pm - TG4

Laois v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 5pm

Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

Division 2 Hurling

Donegal v Derry, Letterkenny, 2.30pm

Meath v Kildare, Trim, 2.30pm

Tyrone v Kerry, Garvaghey, 2.30pm

Division 3 Hurling

Wicklow v Mayo, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm

Roscommon v Sligo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm

Armagh v London, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

Division 4 Hurling

Leitrim v Warwickshire, Connacht Centre Of Excellence, 2pm

Longford v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm

Lancashire v Fermanagh, Abbottstown, 2pm

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

Waterford v Armagh, Kilmacthomas, 1pm

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Tyrone v Dublin, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 3pm

Mayo v Kildare, Swinford Amenity Park, 3pm

Very Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Waterford, TBC, 2pm

Galway v Dublin, TBC, 2pm

Tipperary v Cork, TBC, 2pm

Division 1B

Limerick v Westmeath, TBC, 2pm

Wexford v Down, TBC, 2pm

Clare v Antrim, TBC, 2pm

Division 2A

Meath v Derry, TBC, 2pm

Offaly v Carlow, TBC, 2pm

Armagh v Kerry, TBC, 2pm

Division 3A

Laois v Roscommon, TBC, 2pm

Kildare v Wicklow, TBC, 2pm

Tyrone v Louth, TBC, 2pm

Sunday 23 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm - TG4 Youtube

Mayo v Donegal, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3.45pm - TG4 Youtube

Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4 Youtube

Tyrone v Dublin, O’Neills Healy Park, 3.45pm - TG4

Division 2 Football

Monaghan v Down, St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1.30pm - TG4 Youtube

Louth v Meath, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1.30pm - TG4

Westmeath v Roscommon, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm - TG4 Youtube

Cavan v Cork, Kingspan Breffni, 1.30pm - TG4 Youtube

Division 3 Football

Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 2pm

Clare v Offaly, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm - TG4 app & player (TV deferred, 5.35pm)



Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Kildare v Antrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 2pm

Division 4 Football

Longford v Wexford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm

Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 1pm

Tipperary v Wicklow, Clonmel, 1pm

London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1pm

Ladies Football League

Division 2

Donegal v Tipperary, Naomh Padraig Leifear, 1pm

Cork v Clare, TBC, 2pm

Westmeath v Roscommon, TBC, 2pm

Monaghan v Galway, TBC, 2pm

Division 3