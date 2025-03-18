THE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL and hurling leagues come to a crescendo this weekend with the final series of round-robin fixtures set to decide promotion, relegation, and final places.
RTÉ’s cameras will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening as Cork and Galway go head-to-head in a shootout for the right to take on Tipperary in the Division 1A hurling final, while TG4 will be in Walsh Park earlier in the day for the Division 1B meeting of promotion-chasing Waterford and already-promoted Offaly.
On Sunday, TG4 will kick-off the final round of Allianz Football League action with live coverage of the Division 2 clash between Meath and Louth, with the Royals still chasing promotion while Louth are in the thick of a battle to beat the drop.
With all four Division 2 games throwing in at 1.30pm, TG4′s coverage will feature live pictures from all the grounds as the action plays out, while the three non-TV games will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.
Similarly in Division 1, Tyrone v Dublin will be the live TV game at 3.45pm, with updates from around the grounds and the three non-TV games on their YouTube channel.
Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.
Saturday 22 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1A Hurling
Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm
Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm
11 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule
Saturday 22 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1A Hurling
Division 1B Hurling
Division 2 Hurling
Division 3 Hurling
Division 4 Hurling
Lidl Ladies Football League
Division 1
Very Camogie Leagues
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2A
Division 3A
Sunday 23 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Division 2 Football
Division 3 Football
Division 4 Football
Ladies Football League
Division 2
Division 3
