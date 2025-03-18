Advertisement
The Division 1A hurling clash between Cork and Galway will be RTÉ's live TV game on Saturday evening. Bryan Keane/INPHO
FreeGAA fixtures

11 games live on TV-streaming in this week's GAA schedule

Final round of the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues promise plenty of drama.
11.01am, 18 Mar 2025

THE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL and hurling leagues come to a crescendo this weekend with the final series of round-robin fixtures set to decide promotion, relegation, and final places.

RTÉ’s cameras will be in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening as Cork and Galway go head-to-head in a shootout for the right to take on Tipperary in the Division 1A hurling final, while TG4 will be in Walsh Park earlier in the day for the Division 1B meeting of promotion-chasing Waterford and already-promoted Offaly.

On Sunday, TG4 will kick-off the final round of Allianz Football League action with live coverage of the Division 2 clash between Meath and Louth, with the Royals still chasing promotion while Louth are in the thick of a battle to beat the drop.

With all four Division 2 games throwing in at 1.30pm, TG4′s coverage will feature live pictures from all the grounds as the action plays out, while the three non-TV games will be streamed live on their YouTube channel.

Similarly in Division 1, Tyrone v Dublin will be the live TV game at 3.45pm, with updates from around the grounds and the three non-TV games on their YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

Saturday 22 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1A Hurling

  • Limerick v Wexford, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm
  • Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 7.30pm
  • Cork v Galway, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - RTÉ 2

Division 1B Hurling

  • Waterford v Offaly, Walsh Park, 4pm - TG4
  • Laois v Dublin, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 5pm
  • Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

Division 2 Hurling

  • Donegal v Derry, Letterkenny, 2.30pm
  • Meath v Kildare, Trim, 2.30pm
  • Tyrone v Kerry, Garvaghey, 2.30pm

Division 3 Hurling

  • Wicklow v Mayo, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm
  • Roscommon v Sligo, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2.30pm
  • Armagh v London, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

Division 4 Hurling

  • Leitrim v Warwickshire, Connacht Centre Of Excellence, 2pm
  • Longford v Monaghan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm
  • Lancashire v Fermanagh, Abbottstown, 2pm

Lidl Ladies Football League

Division 1

  • Waterford v Armagh, Kilmacthomas, 1pm
  • Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 2pm
  • Tyrone v Dublin, O’Neill Park, Dungannon, 3pm
  • Mayo v Kildare, Swinford Amenity Park, 3pm

Very Camogie Leagues

Division 1A

  • Kilkenny v Waterford, TBC, 2pm
  • Galway v Dublin, TBC, 2pm
  • Tipperary v Cork, TBC, 2pm

Division 1B

  • Limerick v Westmeath, TBC, 2pm
  • Wexford v Down, TBC, 2pm
  • Clare v Antrim, TBC, 2pm

Division 2A

  • Meath v Derry, TBC, 2pm
  • Offaly v Carlow, TBC, 2pm
  • Armagh v Kerry, TBC, 2pm

Division 3A

  • Laois v Roscommon, TBC, 2pm
  • Kildare v Wicklow, TBC, 2pm
  • Tyrone v Louth, TBC, 2pm

Sunday 23 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Galway v Kerry, Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm - TG4 Youtube
  • Mayo v Donegal, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 3.45pm - TG4 Youtube
  • Armagh v Derry, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4 Youtube
  • Tyrone v Dublin, O’Neills Healy Park, 3.45pm - TG4

Division 2 Football

  • Monaghan v Down, St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1.30pm - TG4 Youtube
  • Louth v Meath, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 1.30pm - TG4
  • Westmeath v Roscommon, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm - TG4 Youtube
  • Cavan v Cork, Kingspan Breffni, 1.30pm - TG4 Youtube

Division 3 Football

  • Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 2pm
  • Clare v Offaly, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm - TG4 app & player (TV deferred, 5.35pm)
  • Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 2pm
  • Kildare v Antrim, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 2pm

Division 4 Football

  • Longford v Wexford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm
  • Limerick v Waterford, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 1pm
  • Tipperary v Wicklow, Clonmel, 1pm
  • London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1pm

Ladies Football League

Division 2

  • Donegal v Tipperary, Naomh Padraig Leifear, 1pm
  • Cork v Clare, TBC, 2pm
  • Westmeath v Roscommon, TBC, 2pm
  • Monaghan v Galway, TBC, 2pm

Division 3

  • Laois v Cavan, TBC, 2pm
  • Down v Offaly, TBC, 2pm
  • Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
  • Limerick v Louth, TBC, 2pm
