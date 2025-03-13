Advertisement
Derek Lyng and John Kiely. Ken Sutton/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

8 games live on TV-streaming in the St Patrick's weekend GAA schedule

Plenty for fans to look forward to.
3.02pm, 13 Mar 2025

EIGHT GAMES ARE covered live across the St Patrick’s weekend GAA schedule with football and hurling league action in store, along with next Monday’s schools finals in Croke  Park.

The re-arranged Kilkenny-Limerick game is live on TG4 on Saturday afternoon, while the RTÉ  cameras are in Tralee for Kerry against Armagh, while TG4 have live coverage of Dublin against Galway.

On Sunday, the GAA BEO  games on TV are Derry against Mayo, while Donegal meet Tyrone. The Division 2 showdown that sees Meath face Monaghan in Navan is live on the TG4 app-player, with deferred coverage later on TV.

Then on St Patrick’s Day, the Hogan Cup and Croke Cupn finals are both live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Friday 14 March

AIG O’Connor Cup semi-finals

  • UCC v UG, Queen’s University, Belfast, 1pm.
  • DCU DÉ v UU Belfast, Queen’s University, Belfast, 3pm.

*****

Saturday 15 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.30pm – RTÉ 2.
  • Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 7.30pm – TG4.

Division 2 Football

  • Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Laois v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 4 Football

  • Carlow v Longford, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 5.30pm.
  • Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm.
  • Waterford v London, Capppoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Division 1A Hurling

  • Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30pm - TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

  • Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.45pm.

Division 2 Hurling

  • Meath v Down, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 1.30pm.

Division 3 Hurling

  • Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 12pm. 

Camogie Leagues

Division 1B

  • Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Down, Ahoghill, 2pm.

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20FC round-robin

  • Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan GAA, 2pm.

AIG O’Connor Cup final

  • UCC/UG v DCU/UU Belfast, Queen’s University, Belfast, 3pm.

*****

Sunday 16 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

  • Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, 1.30pm - TG4.
  • Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3.30pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

  • Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - TG4 app & player (TV deferred, 5.35pm)
  • Cork v Louth, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park,  2pm.

Division 3 Football

  • Leitrim v Fermanagh, Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 2pm.
  • Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
  • Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

  • Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

*****

Monday 17 March

Hogan Cup final

  • St Colman’s Claremorris v St Patrick’s Maghera, Croke Park, 1pm – TG4.

Croke Cup final

  • Presentation Athenry v Thurles CBS, Croke  Park, 3pm - TG4.
