8 games live on TV-streaming in the St Patrick's weekend GAA schedule

EIGHT GAMES ARE covered live across the St Patrick’s weekend GAA schedule with football and hurling league action in store, along with next Monday’s schools finals in Croke Park.
The re-arranged Kilkenny-Limerick game is live on TG4 on Saturday afternoon, while the RTÉ cameras are in Tralee for Kerry against Armagh, while TG4 have live coverage of Dublin against Galway.
On Sunday, the GAA BEO games on TV are Derry against Mayo, while Donegal meet Tyrone. The Division 2 showdown that sees Meath face Monaghan in Navan is live on the TG4 app-player, with deferred coverage later on TV.
Then on St Patrick’s Day, the Hogan Cup and Croke Cupn finals are both live on TG4.
Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.
*****
Friday 14 March
AIG O’Connor Cup semi-finals
UCC v UG, Queen’s University, Belfast, 1pm.
DCU DÉ v UU Belfast, Queen’s University, Belfast, 3pm.
Advertisement
*****
Saturday 15 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.30pm – RTÉ 2.
Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 7.30pm – TG4.
Division 2 Football
Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.
Division 3 Football
Laois v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.
Division 4 Football
Carlow v Longford, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 5.30pm.
Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm.
Waterford v London, Capppoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.
Division 1A Hurling
Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30pm - TG4.
Division 1B Hurling
Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.45pm.
Division 2 Hurling
Meath v Down, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 1.30pm.
Division 3 Hurling
Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 12pm.
Camogie Leagues
Division 1B
Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
Antrim v Down, Ahoghill, 2pm.
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20FC round-robin
Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.
Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan GAA, 2pm.
AIG O’Connor Cup final
UCC/UG v DCU/UU Belfast, Queen’s University, Belfast, 3pm.
*****
Sunday 16 March
GAA Allianz Leagues
Division 1 Football
Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, 1.30pm - TG4.
Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3.30pm - TG4.
Division 2 Football
Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - TG4 app & player (TV deferred, 5.35pm)
Cork v Louth, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.
Division 3 Football
Leitrim v Fermanagh, Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 2pm.
Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.
Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.
Division 4 Football
Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.
*****
Monday 17 March
Hogan Cup final
St Colman’s Claremorris v St Patrick’s Maghera, Croke Park, 1pm – TG4.
Croke Cup final
Presentation Athenry v Thurles CBS, Croke Park, 3pm - TG4.
