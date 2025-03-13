8 games live on TV-streaming in the St Patrick's weekend GAA schedule

EIGHT GAMES ARE covered live across the St Patrick’s weekend GAA schedule with football and hurling league action in store, along with next Monday’s schools finals in Croke Park.

The re-arranged Kilkenny-Limerick game is live on TG4 on Saturday afternoon, while the RTÉ cameras are in Tralee for Kerry against Armagh, while TG4 have live coverage of Dublin against Galway.

On Sunday, the GAA BEO games on TV are Derry against Mayo, while Donegal meet Tyrone. The Division 2 showdown that sees Meath face Monaghan in Navan is live on the TG4 app-player, with deferred coverage later on TV.

Then on St Patrick’s Day, the Hogan Cup and Croke Cupn finals are both live on TG4.

Here’s the full list of coverage details and the other fixtures that are in store.

*****

Friday 14 March

AIG O’Connor Cup semi-finals

UCC v UG, Queen’s University, Belfast, 1pm.

DCU DÉ v UU Belfast, Queen’s University, Belfast, 3pm.

*****

Saturday 15 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.30pm – RTÉ 2.



Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 7.30pm – TG4.



Division 2 Football

Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm.

Division 3 Football

Laois v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6pm.

Division 4 Football

Carlow v Longford, Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, 5.30pm.

Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm.

Waterford v London, Capppoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

Division 1A Hurling

Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30pm - TG4.

Division 1B Hurling

Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1.45pm.

Division 2 Hurling

Meath v Down, St Loman’s Park, Trim, 1.30pm.

Division 3 Hurling

Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 12pm.

Camogie Leagues

Division 1B

Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.

Antrim v Down, Ahoghill, 2pm.

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20FC round-robin

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm.

Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan GAA, 2pm.

AIG O’Connor Cup final

UCC/UG v DCU/UU Belfast, Queen’s University, Belfast, 3pm.

*****

Sunday 16 March

GAA Allianz Leagues

Division 1 Football

Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, 1.30pm - TG4.



Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3.30pm - TG4.

Division 2 Football

Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm - TG4 app & player (TV deferred, 5.35pm)

Cork v Louth, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.

Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Division 3 Football

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Páirc Seán Uí Eslín, Ballinamore, 2pm.

Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm.

Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm.

Division 4 Football

Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm.

*****

Monday 17 March

Hogan Cup final

St Colman’s Claremorris v St Patrick’s Maghera, Croke Park, 1pm – TG4.

Croke Cup final