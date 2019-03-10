Man Utd's three legends, Leitrim rising and more Tweets of the Week

1. Padraig Amond
2. Manchester United
3. Tony McAuliffe
4. Callum Robinson
What a feeling being back training with the lads today after 4 months out!! Feeling great, hoping for a positive week👀😊🙏🏽— Callum Robinson (@CallumRobinson7) March 4, 2019
5. Michael D Higgins
May I congratulate Mark English on winning the bronze medal in the 800 metres at the European Indoor Athletic Championships in Glasgow today.— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 3, 2019
6. Emlyn Mulligan
Many a tough day myself and this man experienced over the years representing Leitrim. However today is a good day 💛💚 #promoted @Gazpat87 pic.twitter.com/PQPZgI9RI5— Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) March 3, 2019
Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
