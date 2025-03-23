Tyrone relegated despite strong performance and win over Dublin

Tyrone 2-20

Dublin 1-16

TYRONE HAVE BEEN RELEGATED to division two despite this encouraging win over Dublin in O’Neill’s Healy Park.

Results in Salthill with Kerry winning, and Castlebar with Mayo beating Donegal, meant Tyrone now go to the second flight for the first time since 2016.

The Red Hands built up a sizeable lead in the first half with Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan and Niall Morgan in superb form, a goal from Canavan arriving after an incredible pass from McCurry.

Dublin had the first goal after Con O’Callaghan collected a Davy Byrne delivery that fell kindly, but they appeared lacklustre and without any huge appetite for a tussle with their safety assured ahead of throw-in.

More to follow….