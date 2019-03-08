This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland crowned U20 Six Nations champions after thrilling shoot-out win over France

Noel McNamara’s men have the title in the bag and can complete the Grand Slam in Wales next week.

By Sean Farrell Friday 8 Mar 2019, 9:27 PM
14 minutes ago 3,607 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4530896
Clarkson and French celebrate a score.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Clarkson and French celebrate a score.
Clarkson and French celebrate a score.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland U20: 31

France U20: 29

Sean Farrell reports from Musgrave Park

IT WAS FAST, it was frantic and downright fantastic entertainment as the scoreboard tipped this way and that with brilliant attacking play in spades. So it was fitting that there was a trophy on offer at the finish in Cork tonight.

A brace of tries from Corkman Josh Wycherley, helped Ireland to a thrilling win over France. The result, coupled with Wales’ loss away to Scotland tonight, means Ireland are the U20 Six Nations Champions for the first time since 2010.

Beginning the night four points behind Ireland in second place, the world champions were always going to be formidable foe for Ireland to take down on a dry night on this fast 4G track. But the task was made even trickier with the loss to injury of captain David Hawkshaw and out-half Harry Byrne during the week.

However, the replacement 10-12 axis of Ben Healy and Sean French were at the heart of Ireland’s success here as they ensured the hosts, just as they did on opening night against England, maintained a viciously high tempo and intensity in every act from Craig Casey’s electric bursts for a gap, to John Hodnett’s hard yards.

Jonathan Wren is tackled by Arthur Vincent Jonathan Wren makes a first-half break. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland brought the crowd to their feet with a thrilling breakthrough try on 12 minutes after the 10-12 axis first combined to great effect.

Healy slipped French through the gap and the centre returned the favour with a flick back inside to the playmaker on his shoulder. French deftly stepped a tackle and was not felled until five metres out. From that base, Ireland recycled well and Corkman Josh Wycherley bullied his way over the try-line.

France hit back almost immediately. Jordan Joseph broke into the Ireland 22, and though French got a solid ankle-tap to bring the Racing star down, the number 8 reacted with a brilliant offload to Jean Baptiste Gros.

The errors which cut short the visitors early forays into scoring territory ominously began to fall away and they mounted concerted pressure on McNamara’s men. With each passing attack set they grew in confidence and stature as they hit a rhythm and they hit the front in the 26th minute, Louis Carbonel playing a tidy one-two cut-out with fullback Alexandre de Nardi and the number 10 ran in behind the posts to give himself an easier conversion.

The same pair very nearly added seven more to the arrears for Ireland before half-time, after Healy notched his second penalty, but it remained 13-14 through the interval because De Nardi fluffed the finish after a sublime grubber from Carbonel.

Tempers flare between both sides Tempers flare between the sides. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ireland flew out of the traps in the second half and mounted an onslaught of forward pressure. Three times arms went up in hope off convincing  the officials a try had been scored, but a fierce French resistance on the try-line kept them agonisingly short. The visitors were content enough to get back to halfway with just Healy’s third penalty of the night conceded.

Though Carbonel immediately cancelled that effort out, the boundless energy of  Casey ensured momentum was kept in Ireland’s favour through the hour mark. His electric break over halfway left props flat-footed and tacklers unable to hold him as he bounced back up for a second run. Liam Turner hit a fine angle to race at the posts. Though he was grounded, there was another penalty in store for Healy.

Ben Healy tackled by Arthur Vincent and Paul Boudehent Healy makes a break. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

19-17 to the good, Ireland forced a lead that would have looked decisive against a side other than the reigning world champions. This time the forward-driven onslaught yielded a reward as Wycherley bullied his way over for his second try.

The tide threatened to turn yet again when Carbonel showed his searing pace to inflict the most severe punishment for an Ireland turnover in attack. But McNamara’s men stayed the course and while Wycherley was withdrawn, replacement loosehead Callum Reid pushed over the whitewash to give Ireland a third try.

Les Bleus showed their attacking teeth again before the night was out, but it was too late to do anything about Ireland’s lead on the Musgrave Park scoreboard or the Championship table.

Scorers

Ireland U20

Tries: J Wycherley (2) C Reid

Conversions: B Healy (2/3)

Penalties: B Healy (4/4)

France U20:

Tries: JB Gros, L Carbonel (2), A Warion

Conversions: L Carbonel (3/4)

Penalties: L Carbonel (1/1)

Referee: Adam Leal

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Fit-again Ringrose relishing midfield match-up with 'freakish' Fickou
    Fit-again Ringrose relishing midfield match-up with 'freakish' Fickou
    'Chancy decision' to drop Laidlaw shows Scotland boss Townsend is still learning
    'It will be hard to say goodbye': Schmidt's final Six Nations game in Dublin
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbles off after 40 minutes in Liverpool comeback
    'We need atmosphere against Burnley. Go to bed at 10pm latest, don't drink and be on your toes until the last second'
    Fellaini calls time on international career to 'allow next generation continue success'
    IRELAND
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Kilbane insists James McCarthy is good enough to be starting for Everton every week
    Afghanistan thrash Ireland to take ODI series lead
    Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Improving Arsenal missing Solskjaer's injection of fun at Manchester United
    Improving Arsenal missing Solskjaer's injection of fun at Manchester United
    Uefa clarify reasoning behind Man United's VAR penalty decision against PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie