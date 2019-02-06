This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCC fire four past Carlow to advance to Sigerson semi-finals

Goals from Padraig Clifford, Conor Geaney, Eimhin Courtney and Garry Murphy ensured it was a long night for Carlow IT.

By Andrew Horgan Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 9:54 PM
49 minutes ago 3,065 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4480836
File photo: Ronan Buckley in action for UCC last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
File photo: Ronan Buckley in action for UCC last year.
File photo: Ronan Buckley in action for UCC last year.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

U.C.C 4-21

IT Carlow 0-5

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK are through the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup as they demolished I.T Carlow by 28 points at the Mardyke.

Despite the difficult conditions on the night due to the heavy rain shortly before throw-in, UCC quickly hit top form.

Early points from Conor Geaney, Padraig Clifford and Cian Kiely gave the Cork side a three-point lead inside the opening three minutes. And that lead was soon doubled as Garry Murphy raced through the heart of the opposing defence before drilling a stunning strike into the bottom right corner.

Carlow were stunned, but shortly after Noel Gately missed a great opportunity for a goal, he split the uprights to make it 1-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

That only seemed to antagonise U.C.C as they notched eight unanswered scores to reassert their dominance.

Michael Hurley grabbed Carlow’s second point with 22 minutes on the clock but Clifford punched in from close range for U.C.C’s second goal moments later to help them secure a commanding advantage at the break, 2-14 to 0-2.

As the rain again poured down, U.C.C continued to raise their game in the second half and further expertly taken goals by Conor Geaney and Eimhin Courtney ensured they sealed their spot in the final four in impressive style.

Scorers for U.C.C:

P Clifford 1-5 (1f), C Geaney 1-4 (2f), G Murphy and E Courtney 1-1 each, S O’Shea 0-7 (2f,1 45) C Kiely 0-3.

Scorers for I.T Carlow:

M Hurley 0-3 (2f), N Gately and D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.
U.C.C:  Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill); Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearse); James McEntee (Curraha Meath), Brian Begley (An Gaeltacht), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig); Padraig Lucey (Killarney Legion), Jack Kennedy (Commercials Tippearary); Padraig Clifford (FOSSA), Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), Conor Horgan (Nemo Rangers); Garry Murphy (Castletownbere), Conor Geaney (Dingle), Eimhin Courtney (Eire Og Ennis).

Subs: James Naughton (St Senans Limerick) for G Murphy (black card 20), Killian Ryan (Mungret) for K Flahive (42), Ryan Forde (Annaghdown Galway) for J McEntee (42), Ronan Buckley (Listry) for C Kiely (42), Conal O’Hainifin (Eire Og Ennis) for J Kennedy (42), Michael Flood (St Bridgets Meath) for S O’Shea (42).
I.T CARLOW: Declan Campbell (Raheens); James Mitchell (Mohill), Richard Hitchcock (Park Ratheniska), Jack Casey (Oran); Conor O’Toole (Tinryland), Eoin Buggie (Stradbally), Daniel O’Sullivan (Maynooth); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy); Nick Doyle (Starlights), Jack Walsh (Gracefields), Shane Maughan (Ellstown); Noel Gately (Creggs St Ciarans), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey).

Subs: Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan) for T Griffin (28), Declan McKenna (Clonguish) for S Ryan (38), Sean Crowley (Kilmihil) for M Hurley (53), Kevin Healy (Owenmore Gaels) for S Maughan (53). 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Horgan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Injured Neuer remains on sidelines as Liverpool tie looms
    Concerned? No - Liverpool are happy and enjoying life at the top, says Milner
    'Right now it's Bernardo and 10 more players'
    IRELAND
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Star winger Miller named to start against Scotland after recovering from horrific leg break
    Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    SCOTLAND
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    Roux set to step up for Ireland in 'must-win' clash with Scotland
    'Incredibly hungry' Kilcoyne intent on creating good memories in Murrayfield
    'If you don't get it right, we'll get nailed': Accuracy order of the day as Ireland pick themselves up

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie