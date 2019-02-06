UCC fire four past Carlow to advance to Sigerson semi-finals

U.C.C 4-21

IT Carlow 0-5

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK are through the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup as they demolished I.T Carlow by 28 points at the Mardyke.

Despite the difficult conditions on the night due to the heavy rain shortly before throw-in, UCC quickly hit top form.

Early points from Conor Geaney, Padraig Clifford and Cian Kiely gave the Cork side a three-point lead inside the opening three minutes. And that lead was soon doubled as Garry Murphy raced through the heart of the opposing defence before drilling a stunning strike into the bottom right corner.

Carlow were stunned, but shortly after Noel Gately missed a great opportunity for a goal, he split the uprights to make it 1-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

That only seemed to antagonise U.C.C as they notched eight unanswered scores to reassert their dominance.

Michael Hurley grabbed Carlow’s second point with 22 minutes on the clock but Clifford punched in from close range for U.C.C’s second goal moments later to help them secure a commanding advantage at the break, 2-14 to 0-2.

As the rain again poured down, U.C.C continued to raise their game in the second half and further expertly taken goals by Conor Geaney and Eimhin Courtney ensured they sealed their spot in the final four in impressive style.

Scorers for U.C.C:

P Clifford 1-5 (1f), C Geaney 1-4 (2f), G Murphy and E Courtney 1-1 each, S O’Shea 0-7 (2f,1 45) C Kiely 0-3.

Scorers for I.T Carlow:

M Hurley 0-3 (2f), N Gately and D O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

U.C.C: Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill); Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearse); James McEntee (Curraha Meath), Brian Begley (An Gaeltacht), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig); Padraig Lucey (Killarney Legion), Jack Kennedy (Commercials Tippearary); Padraig Clifford (FOSSA), Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), Conor Horgan (Nemo Rangers); Garry Murphy (Castletownbere), Conor Geaney (Dingle), Eimhin Courtney (Eire Og Ennis).

Subs: James Naughton (St Senans Limerick) for G Murphy (black card 20), Killian Ryan (Mungret) for K Flahive (42), Ryan Forde (Annaghdown Galway) for J McEntee (42), Ronan Buckley (Listry) for C Kiely (42), Conal O’Hainifin (Eire Og Ennis) for J Kennedy (42), Michael Flood (St Bridgets Meath) for S O’Shea (42).

I.T CARLOW: Declan Campbell (Raheens); James Mitchell (Mohill), Richard Hitchcock (Park Ratheniska), Jack Casey (Oran); Conor O’Toole (Tinryland), Eoin Buggie (Stradbally), Daniel O’Sullivan (Maynooth); Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Sean Ryan (Ballinascarthy); Nick Doyle (Starlights), Jack Walsh (Gracefields), Shane Maughan (Ellstown); Noel Gately (Creggs St Ciarans), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey).

Subs: Padraig O’Toole (Kiltegan) for T Griffin (28), Declan McKenna (Clonguish) for S Ryan (38), Sean Crowley (Kilmihil) for M Hurley (53), Kevin Healy (Owenmore Gaels) for S Maughan (53).