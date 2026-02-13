Israel say they have no issues travelling to Dublin

A SPOKESPERSON for the Israel Football Association says the country has no issue travelling to Dublin and are only concerned with the “professional aspects” of their upcoming Nations League clash with Ireland.

They added that they were hopeful of playing football matches in Israel “as soon as possible” — their ‘home’ matches have been held at a neutral venue since October 2023, with Hungary hosting their World Cup qualifiers last year.

The association also said they had no preference where the away match versus Ireland takes place.

Meanwhile, Uefa have confirmed the dates of Ireland’s upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team will begin their campaign away to Kosovo on Thursday, 24 September.

They will then travel to face Israel three days later.

Ireland’s first home game is against Austria on Thursday, 1 October. They will then host Israel on 4 October.

The Boys in Green will conclude their campaign with two fixtures in November — travelling to face Austria on the 14th before hosting Kosovo on the 17th.

All games are due to take place at 7.45pm Irish time.

The venues have yet to be announced and can be confirmed up to 120 days in advance of the game.

The FAI confirmed on Thursday that they would be fulfilling the fixtures with Israel despite calls for a boycott.