Pot Luck

Uefa Nations League 2024: here's who Ireland - and their new manager - could end up facing

The draw for the 2024 Nations League will take place in Paris in February.
48 minutes ago

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED the pot allocation for the 2024 Nations League, with the Republic of Ireland among the third seeds in League B.

And as expected, Stephen Kenny’s successor could end up facing a blockbuster clash against England in his first campaign in charge.

Following their relegation to League B, Gareth Southgate’s side are on one of the four top seeds alongside Austria, Czechia, and Wales.

Ireland will also be joined in their four-team group by one of second seeds Finland, Ukraine, Iceland and Norway.

Slovenia, Albania and Montenegro have been confirmed as third seeds alongside Ireland.

And the final team in the group will be one of Georgia, Greece, Turkey or Kazakhstan.

The draw for the 2024 Nations League will take place in Paris in February, with the group games set to be played across three international windows in September, October and November.

2024 Uefa Nations League – League B

  • Pot A: Austria, Czechia, England, Wales
  • Pot B: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway
  • Pot C: Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro
  • Pot D: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan
