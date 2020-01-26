Defeat for two former champions on last night's UFC bill

Curtis Blaydes (left) on his way to victory against Junior dos Santos. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

CURTIS BLAYDES WANTS a shot at reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic after making swift work of a former title-holder last night.

In the UFC Fight Night 166 main event in Raleigh, North Carolina, Blaydes (13-2) recorded an emphatic TKO of Brazilian veteran Junior dos Santos (21-7) with 1:06 of the second round on the clock.

It was a third consecutive victory for the 28-year-old American, who has responded well to his first-round TKO loss to Francis Ngannou in November 2018.

“Going against a guy like Junior, a legitimate legend, one of the OGs of the sport… being able to just share the octagon with him was an honour,” said Blaydes, who’s currently ranked third — behind Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou — in the pecking order of heavyweight challengers.

“I want that title shot. I’m next,” he added. “I’ve shown you I’ve got the wrestling, I’ve shown you I’ve got the hands — I don’t know what else I’ve got to do. I want that title shot.”

Following his second-round TKO win over Junior dos Santos, who do you want to see @RazorBlaydes265 fight next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bcXDzDD00g — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 26, 2020

In the penultimate bout on last night’s card, Michael Chiesa (17-4) continued his resurgence at welterweight with a unanimous-decision win over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (29-13), who has now lost four of his last five bouts.

There were better fortunes for another ex-UFC champion at Bellator 238 in the LA Forum, where Cris Cyborg’s debut for the promotion ended with her clinching the featherweight title courtesy of a fourth-round TKO stoppage of Julia Budd.

UFC Fight Night 166 results

Curtis Blaydes def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (knees and punches) after 1:06 of round two

via TKO (knees and punches) after 1:06 of round two Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)

via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28) Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) after 2:33 of round one

via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) after 2:33 of round one Angela Hill def. Hannah Cifers via TKO (elbows and punches) after 4:26 of round two

via TKO (elbows and punches) after 4:26 of round two Jamahal Hill def. Darko Stošić via unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)

via unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27) Bevon Lewis def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27) Arnold Allen def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27) Justine Kish def. Lucie Pudilová via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27) Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–25)

via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–25) Sara McMann def. Lina Länsberg via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–25)

via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–25) Brett Johns def. Tony Gravely via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:53 of round three

via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:53 of round three Herbert Burns def. Nate Landwehr via KO (knee) after 2:43 of round one

