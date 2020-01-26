This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defeat for two former champions on last night's UFC bill

Curtis Blaydes called for a title shot after his stoppage of Junior dos Santos in the main event in Raleigh.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,713 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4980412

mma-ufc-fight-night-raleigh-blaydes-vs-dos-santos Curtis Blaydes (left) on his way to victory against Junior dos Santos. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

CURTIS BLAYDES WANTS a shot at reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic after making swift work of a former title-holder last night.

In the UFC Fight Night 166 main event in Raleigh, North Carolina, Blaydes (13-2) recorded an emphatic TKO of Brazilian veteran Junior dos Santos (21-7) with 1:06 of the second round on the clock.

It was a third consecutive victory for the 28-year-old American, who has responded well to his first-round TKO loss to Francis Ngannou in November 2018.

“Going against a guy like Junior, a legitimate legend, one of the OGs of the sport… being able to just share the octagon with him was an honour,” said Blaydes, who’s currently ranked third — behind Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou — in the pecking order of heavyweight challengers.

“I want that title shot. I’m next,” he added. “I’ve shown you I’ve got the wrestling, I’ve shown you I’ve got the hands — I don’t know what else I’ve got to do. I want that title shot.” 

In the penultimate bout on last night’s card, Michael Chiesa (17-4) continued his resurgence at welterweight with a unanimous-decision win over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos (29-13), who has now lost four of his last five bouts.

There were better fortunes for another ex-UFC champion at Bellator 238 in the LA Forum, where Cris Cyborg’s debut for the promotion ended with her clinching the featherweight title courtesy of a fourth-round TKO stoppage of Julia Budd. 

UFC Fight Night 166 results

  • Curtis Blaydes def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (knees and punches) after 1:06 of round two
  • Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa via technical submission (arm-triangle choke) after 2:33 of round one
  • Angela Hill def. Hannah Cifers via TKO (elbows and punches) after 4:26 of round two
  • Jamahal Hill def. Darko Stošić via unanimous decision (29–27, 29–27, 29–27)
  • Bevon Lewis def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Arnold Allen def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Justine Kish def. Lucie Pudilová via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–25)
  • Sara McMann def. Lina Länsberg via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–26, 30–25)
  • Brett Johns def. Tony Gravely via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:53 of round three
  • Herbert Burns def. Nate Landwehr via KO (knee) after 2:43 of round one

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie