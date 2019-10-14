Ukraine clinch place at Euro 2020 despite Ronaldo scoring 700th career goal

UKRAINE BEAT PORTUGAL 2-1 on Monday to clinch a place in the Euro 2020 finals despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career goal.

Roman Yaremchuk gave the hosts a sixth minute lead. Andriy Yarmolenko added a second after 23 minutes.

Although Ronaldo scored his landmark goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute and Taras Stepanenko was sent off, Ukraine held on to secure first place in Group B.

Ukraine join already qualified Poland, Russia, Italy and Belgium.

More to follow…

- © AFP, 2019

