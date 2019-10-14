This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ukraine clinch place at Euro 2020 despite Ronaldo scoring 700th career goal

Ukraine join already qualified Poland, Russia, Italy and Belgium at next summer’s European Championships.

By AFP Monday 14 Oct 2019, 10:02 PM
Ukraine players celebrate in Kiev.
Image: Serg Glovny
Image: Serg Glovny

UKRAINE BEAT PORTUGAL 2-1 on Monday to clinch a place in the Euro 2020 finals despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career goal.

Roman Yaremchuk gave the hosts a sixth minute lead. Andriy Yarmolenko added a second after 23 minutes.

Although Ronaldo scored his landmark goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute and Taras Stepanenko was sent off, Ukraine held on to secure first place in Group B.

Ukraine join already qualified Poland, Russia, Italy and Belgium.

More to follow…

- © AFP, 2019

