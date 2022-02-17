Waterford's Kiely fires late goal from free as UL stun IT Carlow to reach Fitzgibbon Cup final

UL 1-27

IT Carlow 2-23

A FEW DAYS after Harry Ruddle struck a famous winning goal for Waterford hurling, another Deise player produced a moment of inspiration to snatch an unlikely win tonight.

Mikey Kiely stepped up from a free just outside the 45-yard line and unleashed a dipping shot that flew through a crowd of bodies and into the IT Carlow net. The UL forward rescued his team with their 81st minute strike to propel them into Saturday’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final against NUI Galway.

IT Carlow were on the cusp of success after two Rory Higgins points in the second half of extra-time but they were cruelly denied. Carlow forward Marty Kavanagh’s injury-time goal looked to have earlier secured them the spoils in normal time but UL were indebted to Conor Flaherty, the Galway player who was in goal for the UL footballers in last night’s Sigerson Cup final as he banged over a point from distance to tie the teams and send the game to extra-time.

UL's Killian Sampson in action against IT Carlow.

Seamus Casey celebrates his first-half goal for IT Carlow. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for UL: Mark Rodgers 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Mikey Kiely 1-3 (1-of), Niall Brennan 0-4, Cian Galvin 0-3, Brian O’Grady 0-3, Gearoid O’Connor 0-3 (0-3f), Conor Flaherty 0-2, Ciaran Connolly 0-1, Bryan O’Mara 0-1 (0-1f)

Scorers for IT Carlow: Seamus Casey 1-11 (0-11f), Rory Higgins 0-5, Chris Nolan 0-4, Marty Kavanagh 1-0, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Cian Kenny 0-1

Advertisement

UL

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s, Cork)

17. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore, Galway), 3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), 4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens, Clare)

5. Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill, Clare), 7. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, Clare)

33. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), 9. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary)

10. Niall Brennan (Lisdowney, Kilkenny), 11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary), 12. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen, Limerick)

13. Billy Power (Clonea, Waterford), Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare), 15. Mikey Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Waterford)

Subs

IT Carlow

1. Adam Howlin (Shelmaliers, Wexford)

2. Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan, Tipperary), 3. Podge Delaney (The Harps, Laois) (captain), 4. Aidan Redmond (Rathnure, Wexford)

5. Niall Brassil (James Stephens, Kilkenny), 18. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford), 7. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny),

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens, Kilkenny), 9. Eoin Gaughan (Camross, Laois),

10. Thomas Keyes (Camross, Laois), 17. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), 12. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna, Wexford),

13. Rory Higgins (Rathnure, Wexford), 14. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow), 15. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford)

Subs

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to discuss the prospect of South Africa replacing Italy in the Six Nations and reflect on Ireland’s performance in Paris, before looking ahead to the URC action this weekend.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud