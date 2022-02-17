Membership : Access or Sign Up
Waterford's Kiely fires late goal from free as UL stun IT Carlow to reach Fitzgibbon Cup final

UL will now meet NUI Galway in Saturday’s final.

Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

UL 1-27

IT Carlow 2-23

A FEW DAYS after Harry Ruddle struck a famous winning goal for Waterford hurling, another Deise player produced a moment of inspiration to snatch an unlikely win tonight.

Mikey Kiely stepped up from a free just outside the 45-yard line and unleashed a dipping shot that flew through a crowd of bodies and into the IT Carlow net. The UL forward rescued his team with their 81st minute strike to propel them into Saturday’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final against NUI Galway.

IT Carlow were on the cusp of success after two Rory Higgins points in the second half of extra-time but they were cruelly denied. Carlow forward Marty Kavanagh’s injury-time goal looked to have earlier secured them the spoils in normal time but UL were indebted to Conor Flaherty, the Galway player who was in goal for the UL footballers in last night’s Sigerson Cup final as he banged over a point from distance to tie the teams and send the game to extra-time.

killian-sampson UL's Killian Sampson in action against IT Carlow.

seamus-casey-celebrates-his-goal Seamus Casey celebrates his first-half goal for IT Carlow. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for UL: Mark Rodgers 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Mikey Kiely 1-3 (1-of), Niall Brennan 0-4, Cian Galvin 0-3, Brian O’Grady 0-3, Gearoid O’Connor 0-3 (0-3f), Conor Flaherty 0-2, Ciaran Connolly 0-1, Bryan O’Mara 0-1 (0-1f)

Scorers for IT Carlow: Seamus Casey 1-11 (0-11f), Rory Higgins 0-5, Chris Nolan 0-4, Marty Kavanagh 1-0, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Cian Kenny 0-1

UL 

1. Eoin Davis (St Catherine’s, Cork)

17. Conor Flaherty (Carnmore, Galway), 3. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge, Galway), 4. Mike Gough (Smith O’Briens, Clare)

5. Killian Sampson (Shinrone, Offaly), 6. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill, Clare), 7. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle, Clare)

33. Darragh Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), 9. Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney, Tipperary)

10. Niall Brennan (Lisdowney, Kilkenny), 11. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy, Tipperary), 12. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen, Limerick)

13. Billy Power (Clonea, Waterford), Mark Rodgers (Scariff, Clare), 15. Mikey Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty, Waterford)

Subs

IT Carlow 

1. Adam Howlin (Shelmaliers, Wexford)

2. Fergal Hayes (Kiladangan, Tipperary), 3. Podge Delaney (The Harps, Laois) (captain), 4. Aidan Redmond (Rathnure, Wexford)

5. Niall Brassil (James Stephens, Kilkenny), 18. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford), 7. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny), 

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens, Kilkenny), 9. Eoin Gaughan (Camross, Laois), 

10. Thomas Keyes (Camross, Laois), 17. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny), 12. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna, Wexford),

13. Rory Higgins (Rathnure, Wexford), 14. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow),  15. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien, Wexford)

Subs

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

