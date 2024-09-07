Ulster come from behind to beat Benetton

Ulster 26

Benetton 19

ULSTER OPENED THEIR season with a typical friendly of ebb and flow, coming from behind to beat Benetton at the Kingspan Stadium and outscore them four tries to three.

With a raft of debuts for the northern province and a 30-player squad, the game was at times scrappy with Dave Shanahan’s late try ensuring Richie Murphy’s side finished ahead.

Rory Telfer, John Andrew and Jude Postlethwaite also scored tries for Ulster who had trailed 14-12 at half-time.

Nathan Doak, and debutants Jack Murphy, son of Richie, and James Humphreys, son of David, made up the balance with one conversion each.

Ulster also handed a debut to Ireland Sevens star Zac Ward who came off the bench and slotted onto the wing.

Telfer opened the scoring after 10 minutes after new skipper Michael Lowry swerved his way to the line only to be held short. Nathan Doak converted.

The Italians then tied the game up on 16 minutes after Onisi Ratave ran in from distance off a loose ball, Rhyno Smith converting.

Andrew then put Ulster back in front on 24 minutes when he touched down from a driving maul though Doak hit an upright with the conversion which meant Ulster now led 12-7.

Centre Federico Zanandrea then tied the scores from close range, Smith’s conversion putting the Italians ahead by 14-12 which was the scoreline when Ratave kicked the ball off the field to end the first 40 minutes of the season.

Benetton stretched their lead to 19-12 six minutes in when Nicholas Gasperini drove over though Smith missed the tricky conversion.

On the hour James McKillop put Postlethwaite into a gap with the centre showing great pace to score at the posts with the conversion by James Humphreys making the scoreline 19-19.

With six minutes left, Ulster got themselves in front when Dave Shanahan got the score following some strong work from Scott Wilson and debutant back-rower Tom Brigg.

Jack Murphy then supplied the extras on his debut for the province having come on for Humphreys.

Ulster: M Lowry (capt), R Telfer, S Moore, J Postlethwaite, A Sexton, A Morgan, N Doak; E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, C Barrett*, H Sheridan, K Treadwell, J McNabney, S Reffell, D McCann.

Subs: Forwards: J McCormick, H Walker, C Reid, S Wilson, C Irvine, J McKillop, A O’Connor, T Brigg, Marcus Rea. Backs: D Shanahan, C McKee, Z Ward, J Humphreys, B Carson, J Murphy.

Benetton Rugby: R Smith, M Scalabrin, F Zanandrea, F Drago (capt), O Ratave, G Avaca, A Uren; D Aminu, S Maile, R Genovese, S Scrafton, R Faveretto, G Marini, M Rubinato, T Halafihi

Subs: E Avaca, F Pisani, V Padoan, N Gasperini, T Pasquali, M Gallorini, M Midena, E Snyman, N Casartelli, S Koroiyadi, N Casilio, L Marin, D Passarella, L Casilio, M Zanon

Referee: C Busby