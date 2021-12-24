Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ultimate Rugby Championship clash between Ulster and Connacht postponed due to Covid cases

Both of the Stephen’s Day interpros have now been postponed.

A view of Ravenhill.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
THE STEPHEN’S DAY interprovincial clash between Ulster and Connacht in the Ultimate Rugby Championship has been postponed due to a number of positive Covid tests in the Ulster squad. 

The game will be rescheduled. 

“The Round Eight United Rugby Championship fixture between Ulster Rugby and Connacht Rugby has been postponed”, read a competition statement. 

“The game was due to take place on Sunday, 26th December in Belfast, however, a number of positive Covid-19 cases within the Ulster Rugby squad have been reported by the province. The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with Ulster Rugby and the local health authorities and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled. The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game.”

The postponement means both of the Stephen’s Day interpros have been called off because of Covid cases, with Leinster vs Munster postponed earlier this week. 

Rising Covid figures – spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant – are causing havoc with the sporting schedule across Ireland and the UK. 

Earlier today, staffing shortages informed Leopardstown’s decision to put their Christmas festival behind closed doors, while three of the 10 English Premier League games slated for Stephen’s Day have been postponed because of Covid cases. 

