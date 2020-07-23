This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster GAA confirm crowds of up to 400 will be permitted in ‘Six Counties’

It follows an announcement by the NI Executive today that spectators will be allowed to return to stadiums.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
55 minutes ago 2,681 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5158415
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File pic.
File pic.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER GAA HAVE confirmed crowds of up to 400 people will be allowed to attend games from 24 July in the ‘Six Counties’ of Northern Ireland.

It follows an announcement by the NI Executive today that spectators will be allowed to return to stadiums, with the number permitted based on public health advice. 

Earlier this month, a 200-person limit at outdoor events had been confirmed for the rest of the country.

Part of a statement from Provincial Secretary & CEO Brian McAvoy read: “We must however be mindful that there remains a pandemic in our community and we must take all possible measures to mitigate against further spread. Therefore GAA units organising and hosting matches must adhere to the GAA and Executive protocols. This ‘return to spectators’ is therefore on a basis of restricted numbers with the onus on all to ensure that public health guidance is adhered to.

“Ulster GAA, having consulted with the GAA nationally, is therefore advising that in GAA grounds with perimeter fencing with viewing access on all four sides there should be no more than 400 people present at a game (including essential match personnel). In all other grounds the number of people attending a game (including essential match personnel) should be limited to a maximum of 250, though in some cases (e.g. grounds with no perimeter fencing) the number might be lower.

“There is an onus on both the spectator and the organisers to ensure that all social distancing requirements are adhered to. This is currently 2 metres.

In line with GAA protocols, supporters are strongly advised to wear face coverings at games. Patrons are also encouraged to bring their own hand sanitiser.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Clubs are reminded that dressing rooms and indoor facilities remain closed. It is also recommended that dugouts should not be used. If being used they can only be done so in accordance with the 2 metres social distancing regulations.

“We will issue further guidance to counties in the coming week in relation to the use of designated venues, including county grounds, where it may be possible to put in place additional safeguards for spectators in the weeks ahead.

“There is an onus on all to adhere to the guidelines – by doing so we will help hasten the day where higher numbers of spectators will be able to attend our games in a safe and regulated matter.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie