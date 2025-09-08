Ulster rugby general manager Cunningham departs role with province

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that Bryn Cunningham has left his role as their general manager.

Cunningham has opted to take ‘on a new challenge’, having been involved with the province since the age of 19, first as a player and then moving into senior management.

He will remain in his role for the foreseeable future while Ulster begin the process of recruiting his successor.

Ulster have paid tribute to Cunningham for his contribution to the province.

“We are deeply grateful to Bryn for his loyalty, leadership, and dedication over so many years.

“Few people have given as much of themselves to Ulster Rugby, and his influence will be felt long after his departure. We thank him sincerely for everything he has done for the club and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Cunningham described the move as an ‘incredibly hard decision to make’ but felt the timing is right to depart after a involvement that stretches back to 1997 when he made his first appearance as a player.

“Ulster Rugby has been my home for nearly three decades. It’s where I’ve grown, where I’ve learned, and where I’ve been privileged to share in moments of triumph and moments of challenge.

“The unforgettable roar of a packed stadium on a Friday night will be memories I’ll cherish forever.

Bryn Cunningham in action for Ulster in 2008. Presseye / Darren Kidd/INPHO Presseye / Darren Kidd/INPHO / Darren Kidd/INPHO

“I’ve spent the last period putting in place a robust 3–5-year strategy, that has the full support of both Ulster and Irish Rugby. As it starts to take shape with many of the structures, people, and processes now in place for the season ahead, I’m confident that we have the right staff in the senior professional and pathway teams to drive those key objectives forward that should bring stability and sustainability to Ulster Rugby in the years ahead.

“The emergence of some serious talent in the current squad and the likes of new overseas signings, Juarno Augustus and Angus Bell, should lead to a highly competitive team for any opposition this season.

“Finally, I want to thank the players I’ve stood and worked alongside, the staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes, and the supporters who made those nights so memorable.

“But, most importantly to me, it has been the unwavering support of my family, in particular my wife Veronica, and kids Blake and Tillie, that have helped me ride the rollercoaster from start to finish!

“Ulster will always be a part of who I am.”