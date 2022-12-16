Henderson back to captain Ulster for clash with La Rochelle

IAIN HENDERSON RETURNS to captain Ulster for tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie against La Rochelle at Kingspan Stadium, [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport 1].

Henderson joins Duane Vermeulen and Nick Timoney in the back row as Ulster seek to bounce back from the 39-0 thrashing they suffered against Sale last weekend.

Rory Sutherland will make his first start for Ulster as loosehead prop, Marty Moore is at tighthead and hooker Tom Stewart will make his first European start. Sam Carter comes into the second row alongside Alan O’Connor.

John Cooney returns at scrum-half, while Rob Lyttle is named on the left wing and Luke Marshall comes in to form a centre partnership with Stuart McCloskey.

📋 Your Ulster team to face @staderochelais at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow evening 👊#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/5Bk2ykwnrl — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 16, 2022

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Ethan McIlroy

13. Luke Marshall

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Tom Stewart

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Sam Carter

6. Iain Henderson (captain)

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. David McCann

21. Nathan Doak

22. Stewart Moore

23. Ben Moxham