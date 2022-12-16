Advertisement
Friday 16 December 2022 Dublin: 2°C
Read Next
More Stories
Billy Stickland/INPHO Ulster's Iain Henderson.
# Rugby
Henderson back to captain Ulster for clash with La Rochelle
Ulster were thrashed 39-0 by Sale in their opener last Sunday.
1.0k
6
36 minutes ago

IAIN HENDERSON RETURNS to captain Ulster for tomorrow’s Champions Cup tie against La Rochelle at Kingspan Stadium, [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport 1].

Henderson joins Duane Vermeulen and Nick Timoney in the back row as Ulster seek to bounce back from the 39-0 thrashing they suffered against Sale last weekend.

Rory Sutherland will make his first start for Ulster as loosehead prop, Marty Moore is at tighthead and hooker Tom Stewart will make his first European start. Sam Carter comes into the second row alongside Alan O’Connor.

John Cooney returns at scrum-half, while Rob Lyttle is named on the left wing and Luke Marshall comes in to form a centre partnership with Stuart McCloskey.

Ulster

  • 15. Mike Lowry
  • 14. Ethan McIlroy
  • 13. Luke Marshall
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Rob Lyttle
  • 10. Billy Burns
  • 9. John Cooney
  • 1. Rory Sutherland
  • 2. Tom Stewart
  • 3. Marty Moore
  • 4. Alan O’Connor
  • 5. Sam Carter
  • 6. Iain Henderson (captain)
  • 7. Nick Timoney
  • 8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

  • 16. Rob Herring
  • 17. Eric O’Sullivan
  • 18. Gareth Milasinovich
  • 19. Kieran Treadwell
  • 20. David McCann
  • 21. Nathan Doak
  • 22. Stewart Moore
  • 23. Ben Moxham

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     