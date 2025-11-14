More Stories
Scott Wilson. Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart/INPHO
Jude Postlethwaite and Scott Wilson sign new contracts with Ulster

Versatile back and tighthead commit until 2029 and 2028.
3.36pm, 14 Nov 2025

JUDE POSTLETHWAITE AND prop Scott Wilson have signed new contracts with Ulster until 2029 and 2028 respectively.

The 23-year-old back Postlethwaite scored six tries in 18 appearances for the senior side in 2024/25. 

Wilson, also 23, made his senior debut against Munster in November 2023. The tighthead prop made 19 appearances for the senior team across the 2024/25 campaign.

The two talents have been earmarked as players of National Team interest, with call ups to the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa last year and the recent Ireland XV fixture against Spain.

ulsters-jude-postlethwaite-in-action-during-the-investec-champions-cup-match-at-the-kingspan-stadium-belfast-picture-date-friday-january-17-2025 Jude Postlethwaite on the ball. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Both players were members of the Ireland U20 side which won the U20 Six Nations Grand Slam under Head Coach, Richie Murphy, in 2022.

Postlethwaite said: “I’m very pleased to sign with Ulster Rugby for the future. I’m really enjoying playing in this team and feel we are starting to show signs of a really exciting team going forward. It’s something that I’m excited to be a part of and there is strong competition in the squad, which will only make me a better player.”

Wilson said: “It’s always a huge honour to pull on the Ulster jersey, and I’m absolutely delighted to commit my future here for the next few years. Ulster is a special club with incredible supporters, and I’m excited to keep developing my game under the coaching team. I want to continue pushing for selection, challenge myself to improve in every area, and contribute as much as I can to the team’s success.”

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy, said: “Jude is an exciting young centre with plenty of potential and room for growth. His ability to play both 12 and 13 showcases his versatility. He is a very strong, athletic ball carrier with a good offloading game, making him one to keep an eye on going forward.

“Scottie is a dynamic young prop and with time and application, can develop into a top-class tighthead prop. He has great ball carrying skills and the ability to do things other props struggle to do.”

