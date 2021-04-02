BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 7°C Friday 2 April 2021
Ulster boosted by Burns' return for do-or-die clash with Harlequins

Star men Iain Henderson and Marcell Coetzee are missing from the match day squad.

By Garry Doyle Friday 2 Apr 2021, 12:07 PM
13 minutes ago 264 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5399435
Burns will aim to steer Ulster to success.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Burns will aim to steer Ulster to success.
Burns will aim to steer Ulster to success.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FIRST THE GOOD news. Ulster will have Billy Burns in their side to face Harlequins this Sunday in the Challenge Cup Round of 16 clash at Twickenham Stoop (kick-off 8pm, BT Sport). Now the bad: Iain Henderson and Marcell Coetzee are both absent.

The team has been bolstered by the inclusion of some of their Irish internationals in the starting XV.

Jacob Stockdale comes in to start on the left wing, joining Michael Lowry who switches to full-back, and Robert Baloucoune on the right wing. Billy Burns returns to the side to partner John Cooney at half-back. Stuart McCloskey also comes back into midfield with James Hume.

In the front row, Rob Herring returns from Ireland duties to pack down at hooker, with Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead and Marty Moore at tighthead prop.

Alan O’Connor will partner Kieran Treadwell in the engine room. Sean Reidy is named at blindside, with skipper, Jordi Murphy at openside and Nick Timoney completing the forwards at Number Eight.

Cormac Izuchukwu could make his European debut if called upon from the bench, and is joined by John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, and Matty Rea in the forwards. Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan and Ethan McIlroy provide the back line options.

Ulster team to play Harlequins:

(15-9) Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney;

(1-8) Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy (Capt.), Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

