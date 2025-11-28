Ulster score 34 unanswered points in second-half surge to down Benetton

Ulster 47

Benetton 13

A MIGHTY SECOND-half effort from Ulster when they scored 34 unanswered points brought Richie Murphy’s side a thumping victory on their return from the November break.

Though behind 13-12 at the break, the province were unstoppable in what remained and ended the night scoring seven tries with both Robert Baloucoune and Werner Kok claiming braces.

It wasn’t a good look that Ulster lost skipper Iain Henderson in the warm-up, prompting a reshuffle of resources to bring Matthew Dalton off the bench while the armband passed to Nick Timoney.

After a hardly sparking opening, Ulster settled in with it taking eight minutes to get things moving, Baloucoune latching onto Nathan Doak’s cross-kick to beat the defence to the bouncing ball. Doak however missed the extras.

But the Italians then came back, Jacob Umaga slotting a 14th minute penalty to cut the lead to two points.

But seven minutes later it was Ulster’s turn again when Jude Postlethwaite’s clean break, hold and pass allowed Werner Kok to cross the line. Doak converted too allowing the province to secure seven points.

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune scores their first try despite Rhyno Smith of Benetton. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Once again, Benetton found a way back. On 28 minutes, Bautista Bernasconi crashed over the Ulster line under the province’s sticks, the score being allowed – as with Baloucoune’s score – after being referred to the TMO. Umaga converted and Ulster’s lead was back to two again.

Ulster’s cause then wasn’t helped by Tom Stewart losing the ball in the tackle when driving for the line off an advancing maul.

Matters didn’t improve from there for the home side. An Ulster scrum was penalised just inside their half with the clock in red. Umaga opted to shoot for the sticks and he impressively nailed the long-distance effort meaning Benetton now led for the first time13-12 at the midway point.

It took until the 51st minute for Ulster to revisit the scoreboard, James Hume slicing through near the posts. Doak’s conversion made it 19-13.

The bonus point duly came seven minutes later when Postlewaite began the move which ultimately ended with him supplying Kok to score. Doak converted.

Benetton’s Michele Lamaro reacts after receiving a cut to his head. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Then a penalty try was awarded after Onisi Ratave deliberately knocked on and that made it 33-13 to the province.

Another score duly came, Harry Sheridan blasting through under the posts, Jake Flannery converting which he did again after Baloucoune had scored his second with minutes remaining.

Ulster Rugby: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, W Kok, J Murphy, N Doak, S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson, H Sheridan, M Dalton, D McCann, N Timoney (capt), J Augustus.

Replacements: R Herring for Stewart 50mins, Stewart for Herring 74mins, C Reid for Crean 50mins, T O’Toole for Wilson 55mins, C Irvine for Dalton 8mins, B Ward for Augustus 62mins, D Shanahan for Doak 65mins, J Flannery for Murphy 67mins, S Moore for Postlethwaite 63mins.

Benetton: R Smith, O Ratave, P Odogwu, F Drago, I Mendy, J Umaga, A Uren, D Aminu, B Bernasconi, G Zilocchi, F Ruzza, E Snyman, J Kingi, M Lamaro (capt), S Fa’aso’o

Replacements: N Gasperini for Bernasconi 63mins, N-T Chaparro for Aminu 55mins, M Gallorini for Zilocchi mins, G Marini for Rizza 67mins, A Izekor for Kingi 62mins, J Bryant for Fa’aso’o 54mins, L Werchon for Umaga 63mins, L Marin for Rizza 67mins.

Referee: S Grove-White (SRU).