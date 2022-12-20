EPCR investigating Ulster venue switch as Burns and Herring ruled out

EUROPEAN PROFESSIONAL CLUB Rugby [EPCR] are investigating Ulster’s late venue switch from last weekend.

The northern province’s Champions Cup clash against State Rochelais was moved from Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, to Dublin on Friday, despite the pitch being, in the words of chief executive Jonny Petrie, ‘firm but playable’.

The Aviva Stadium hosted the game, behind closed doors, on Saturday evening.

A statement, released this afternoon, reads: “EPCR can confirm that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the relocation of last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais.

“The investigation is proceeding under the terms of the 2022/23 EPCR Disciplinary Rules, and Ulster Rugby have been requested to co-operate fully.

“Please note that EPCR will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded.”

Meanwhile, Billy Burns and Rob Herring have been ruled out of tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship [URC] showdown against Connacht at The Sportsground.

Burns suffered a concussion and Herring sustained a rib injury in last week’s meeting with State Rochelais, and both are unavailable for selection this time around.

Angus Curtis is also out, having suffered a knee injury whilst playing for the Ulster ‘A’ team against Ealing Trailfinders, and the trio join Will Addison (lower leg), Rob Baloucoune (hamstring), James Hume (concussion), Ian Madigan (knee), Tom O’Toole (abdomen), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Jacob Stockdale (ankle) and Aaron Sexton (hand) on the injury list.