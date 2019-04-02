This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We need to convince people we can be consistent'

Arsenal are in a strong position to finish in the top four, but manager Unai Emery says it is not the most pressing issue on his mind.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 9:40 AM
15 minutes ago 200 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4572286

UNAI EMERY SAYS his primary goal is to “create a big atmosphere” rather than worry about securing Champions League qualification with Arsenal.

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Source: Adam Davy

The Gunners moved into third in the Premier League table, two points above Tottenham, after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

It was their 10th home win in a row in the league, a run that has included victories over closest rivals Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea, and puts them in a strong position to seal a top-four spot.

Emery insists it will still be tough to seal a return to Europe’s elite club competition, but he is more concerned about establishing a positive rapport with the Emirates crowd than focusing on their league position.

“Our big challenge was to win again and it’s not easy to win games consecutively,” the Arsenal boss told reporters after Monday’s game. 

We showed we can win with different players and formations and the players who came on, their impact was good.

“We want to create that good team spirit. Our target is very difficult and step by step we are getting there. We were lazy after [the first] two games this season, and now we are third, but there are still very difficult games ahead.

“The next challenge away to Everton is a big one as we need to convince people we can also be consistent away.

We were playing key matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. We had this opportunity and won this opportunity because we were being consistent, winning more matches to be closer to them.

“Now, I know it’s going to be difficult [to stay in the top four]. I’m not thinking about that. My first target is to create a big atmosphere. We’re creating it little by little.”

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Outgoing midfielder Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring for Arsenal last night. Source: EMPICS Sport

Aaron Ramsey, who was made captain for the game, scored Arsenal’s first goal and was a standout performer until he went off in the second half with what Emery said was cramp.

Emery hopes the midfielder continues to feel happy and committed to ending the season strongly, before he completes his move to Juventus for next season.

“It’s clear, there’s not more to speak about on that,” he said. ”The most important thing is he is happy, working to help us and taking a performance to be strong in each match.

I am happy with him. I want to continue with the same spirit, individually and collectively with all the players. I can only say to him to continue. I hope he will be okay for Sunday [against Everton].”

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez felt his side were unlucky to be undone by Alexandre Lacazette’s late strike, which came following a pass from substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He admits Newcastle’s fight for survival could come down to the last game of the season against Fulham, even though they have a seven-point advantage over 18th-placed Cardiff City.

“I’m proud of the players as they are trying very hard,” he said. “We were close enough to get something, but they have danger, pace and ability, and players such as Aubameyang on the bench.

I prefer to be where we are and have the points on the table and get three points in the next game. Every game is a final, and we have to be focused and concentrated and see what happens with the other teams.

“Maybe the last match with Fulham will be the one that makes the difference.”

