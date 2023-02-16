University of Galway build momentum for Fitzgibbon Cup final place

University of Galway 1-24

UCC 2-18

(After Extra Time)

Kevin Egan reports from St. Joseph’s, Doora Barefield GAA Club

UNIVERSITY OF GALWAY produced a second-half comeback and then kept that momentum going through extra-time in a tense Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final clash with UCC in Clare, eventually prevailing when Daire Connery’s free with the last puck of the game was pushed wide of the near post.

Jeffrey Lynskey’s side were the better team for longer stretches of the game, but a very disappointing third quarter, during which time they conceded two goals, almost cost them dearly.

A deceptively strong wind favoured UCC in the first half but UG were very strong defensively, with Tiernan Killeen in imperious form again, as he has been for both college and county this year.

Greg Thomas’ goal ensured they were on level terms at 0-7 to 1-4 at half-time, and they would have been delighted with that state of affairs, as anything from midfield out was simply out of scoring range shooting into the breeze.

Yet it was UCC who found their range after half-time, boosted by a goal from Shane Barrett. Ger Millerick and Pádraig Power also struck excellent points for UCC, as they moved four points clear before the Galway men finally found a little bit of scoring rhythm.

Three points in succession, kicked off by a wonderful strike from the in-form Alex Connaire, cut the gap to the bare minimum before a close-range goal from Brian Hayes put UCC back on the front foot.

Evan Treacy / INPHO University of Galway’s Brian Concannon (right) with Ger Millerick of UCC. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

By now Evan Niland was potting frees from all over the pitch, including one from his own 45m line, right out on the sideline – but the Cork defence was holding firm close to goal, and at 2-15 to 1-15 going into stoppage time, it looked like keeping out a Galway goal would be enough.

Instead UG held their patience, Niland struck two more frees, and it fell to Killeen to sweep over a high-pressure equaliser from 65 metres with the last puck of normal time.

UG kept the wind for the first half of extra time and they made it count with the only three points of the spell, two for Niland and one for Connaire, and they held firm through the second period of extra time as well, trading scores to stay a goal in front.

Niland had a chance to add an insurance point with just one minute of added time to play but he pushed his free wide, opening the door for one last UCC opportunity to level it.

A long ball out of defence by Connery dropped into the Galway square and after Liam Reilly blocked the sliotar after a loose hurl in the crowd poked it goalwards, a foul in heavy traffic left Connery with one last chance to force penalties, albeit from just outside the arc.

Scorers for UG: Evan Niland 0-12 (0-10f, 0-1 65), Alex Connaire 0-4, Greg Thomas 1-0, Darren O’Brien, Niall Collins, Brian Concannon 0-2 each, Ian McGlynn, Tiernan Killeen 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC: Darragh Flynn 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Brian Hayes 1-2, Shane Barrett 1-1, Daniel Hogan 0-3, Ger Millerick 0-2, Conor Cahalane, Pádraig Power, Daire Connery (0-1f) 0-1 each.

UG (Galway Clubs unless stated)

1. Liam Reilly (Castlegar)

4. Mark Hardiman (Athenry)

6. Eoin Lawless (Athenry)

2. Thomas Hynes (Craughwell);

3. Oisín Salmon (Clarinbridge)

5. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

7. Colm Cunningham (Maigh Cuilinn);

8. Alex Connaire (Sarsfields)

9. Ian McGlynn (Kilconierin);

10. Brian Concannon ((Killimordaly)

11. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

12. Darren O’Brien (Éire Óg, Ennis);

15. Niall Collins (Cappataggle)

13. Oisín Flannery (St. Thomas)

14. Greg Thomas (Castlegar)

Subs:

31. Shane Morgan (Loughrea) for Salmon (40)

29. Jack O’Meara (Killimor) for Flannery (42)

30. Phelim McCann (Clarinbridge) for Hardiman (45)

23. Ben West (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary) for O’Meara (60)

26. Cillian Lawless (Athenry) for O’Brien (63)

24. Cillian O’Callaghan (Castlegar) for West (79).

UCC (Cork clubs, unless stated)

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh, Limerick)

3. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers);

5. Luke Elliot (Sarsfields)

12. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

30. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills);

33. Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin)

9. Seán Daly (Randal Óg)

11. Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Eoin Carey (Kilworth);

26. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

14. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

20. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).

Subs:

31. Padraig Power (Blarney) for Cotter (half-time)

6. Ethan Twomey (St. Finbarr’s) for Daly (39)

15. Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Carey (54)

18. Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg) for Elliot (58)

32. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh) for Cahalane (half-time in ET)

9. Seán Daly for Roche (half-time in ET)

34. Ronan Fox (Ahane, Limerick) for Flynn (75)

13. Colm McCarthy (Sarsfields) for Hogan (79)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)